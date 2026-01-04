Anthony Joshua issues first public update after fatal Nigeria car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has posted his first public update since being left injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria, which tragically killed two of his friends and team members.

‘AJ’ has returned to the UK ahead of the funerals for close friends Sina Ghami, who served as a strength and conditioning coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who was also involved in his training team.

Both men died after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua was left in agony after being hauled out of the vehicle and then received hospital treatment before being discharged on Wednesday.

And the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion has now posted two images on Instagram on Sunday with the caption: ‘My Brothers Keeper’.

Joshua can be seen sitting alongside his mother and three other women, with one holding a photograph of Ghami.

On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving the car with Joshua as a passenger, had been charged over the crash at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

Joshua has returned to the UK following the car crash in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps suggested speeding and an overtake attempt were to blame for the crash, but Ogun state’s police commissioner later told ESPN that a burst tyre on Joshua’s vehicle caused the driver to lose control and “swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road”.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in the African country following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Plans had been made for Joshua to fight again in February, likely in Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh proposing a future fight in 2026 against long-tim British rival Tyson Fury.

Fury has since confirmed his return to boxing, following his retirement in 2024 after back-to-back defeats to former undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, who also beat Joshua twice.

Posting on Instagram, Fury said: “2026 is that year. Return of the mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”

Anthony Joshua in the moments after his stoppage of Jake Paul

The former world champion also reached out to Joshua and paid his respect to Ghami and Ayodele.

“This is so sad,” wrote Fury, while sharing a post about Joshua’s late teammates. “May god give them a good bed in heaven.”

Fury later shared a video interview involving Joshua from earlier this year, adding: “thoughts & prayers with AJ and the families who have lost.”

