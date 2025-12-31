Anthony Joshua latest: Eyewitness describes moment of horrific Nigeria car crash that killed boxer’s close friends
Former two-time world heavyweight champion escaped collision with minor injuries
Anthony Joshua was left “shocked” and unable to speak after the car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends, an eyewitness has revealed.
Ajala Yusuf Oluwaseyi, an eyewitness, said he heard a loud “boom” and initially thought a tyre had burst, before realising a car had driven under a truck parked on the highway.
Speaking with Sky News, he said Joshua was visibly shaken by what he called the “deadliness of the incident”, adding: “He was shocked, he couldn’t talk.”
Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has paid tribute to Anthony Joshua’s two “close friends” and members of his team.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele are believed to have been travelling in the same Lexus Jeep as Joshua when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time on Monday, according to reports.
Ayodele “Latz,” a long-time friend who had been with Joshua for a decade, was with him shortly before the crash, while Ghami, a team physio and close friend, was also part of the boxer’s inner circle.
Joshua suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition, while police say the Lexus he was travelling in likely lost control at speed while overtaking and hit a parked truck.
Tributes have poured in from friends, the boxing world and Nigeria’s president as investigations continue.
Who is British boxing star Anthony Joshua?
Anthony Joshua is the British former world heavyweight boxing champion injured in a crash in Nigeria on Monday.
The son of British-Nigerian parents, Joshua was born in Britain and attended a boarding school in Ikenne, Nigeria, before returning to the UK at age 12.
The crash occurred just over a week after he knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.
Paul expressed his condolences in a X post on Monday, saying he was "praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."
Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He was expected to fight long-time rival and fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.
'We thought it was a bomb': Witness describes crash
One eyewitness to the crash told Nigerian outlet Vanguard that “the bang from the impact jolted everyone”
“At first, we thought it was another bomb blast,” they said.
“When we realised it was an accident, people rushed down. Some people started videoing the scene, while others opened the doors to see if they could rescue anyone.”
What caused fatal car crash?
A spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps said preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle was "traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit” and “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre” before it crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.
The Ogun State Police Commissioner, Lanre Ogunlowo, told ESPN that the accident happened as a result of a “burst tire” on the vehicle which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road”.
ICYMI: Oleksander Usyk's tribute to the victims
Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk paid tribute to the victims of the fatal car crash on Monday.
“This is an unbelievable loss,” he wrote in an Instagram story post.
“[Sina and Latz] were two incredible people who were not only part of AJ's team, but also friends!”
He added: “My sincere condolences to their families, loved ones, and everyone who knew them. Anthony Joshua – wishing you a speedy recovery.
“Stay strong, champion.”
Where is Anthony Joshua now?
Anthony Joshua is being treated at the Duchess international hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, with his mother at his bedside.
The local government said Joshua did not need emergency medical intervention at the scene of the crash.
Officials said he was in a "stable" condition and "receiving appropriate medical attention".
Joshua was on holiday at the time of the accident.
A number of Anthony Joshua’s rivals have sent messages to the boxer and paid tribute to his two deceased friends, after the trio were involved in a fatal car crash on Monday:
Joshua’s personal trainer Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were both killed in the car crash in Nigeria, which left ‘AJ’ with minor injuries.
Matchroom, which promotes Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company, confirmed the casualties late on Monday:
John Fury sends condolences to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash
John Fury has sent his condolences to Anthony Joshua and the victims of a fatal car crash in Nigeria in a video message.
Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both 36 and longtime friends of Joshua, died from their injuries following the crash on Monday (29 December). Joshua and another passenger are in a “stable” condition in hospital.
“It's a stark reminder, but people, you've got to start paying attention when driving a vehicle,” Fury said.
He urged people not to drink or do drugs before driving as “that’s when you’re at your most vulnerable”. He then clarified: “I’m not saying any of these boys have been doing that.”
No drugs or alcohol are believed to have been found at the crash scene.
Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps suggested speeding and overtaking attempts could be to blame, with a full investigation taking place.
