Tyson Fury among Anthony Joshua rivals to pay tribute to boxer’s friends after fatal crash
Two of Joshua’s friends were killed in a car crash on Monday, as the heavyweight himself suffered minor injuries
A number of Anthony Joshua’s rivals have sent messages to the boxer and paid tribute to his two deceased friends, after the trio were involved in a fatal car crash on Monday.
Joshua was taken to hospital in Nigeria after sustaining minor injuries in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but his strength coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele lost their lives.
The accident occurred just 10 days after Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, knocked out YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional boxing match in Miami.
Joshua, 36, is yet to comment on the situation, but a number of his old opponents have reached out publicly – bitter and friendly rivals alike.
Even Tyson Fury, with whom Joshua has feuded for years – and who has been linked to a long-awaited fight with “AJ” in 2026 – has paid tribute to Ghami and Ayodele.
“This is so sad,” wrote Fury in an Instagram story, sharing a post about Joshua’s late teammates. “May god give them a good bed in heaven.”
One of Joshua’s friendlier foes, Wladimir Klitschko, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends. Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I’ve always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.
“My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time. @anthonyjoshua.”
Joshua knocked out the Ukrainian great at Wembley Stadium in 2017, marking perhaps the most-iconic victory of the Briton’s career.
Meanwhile, a bitter rival in Jarrell Miller also offered words of support. “We ain’t friends but as [a] warrior and human being my heart goes out to you,” wrote the American on X (formerly Twitter).
“Prayers go out to You your friends and family. Get well bruv. Life is truly to [sic] short.”
Joshua was due to face Miller at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2019, in AJ’s US debut. However, following a bitter build-up, Miller was pulled from the fight after failing a drug test. He was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr, who famously produced a massive upset, stopping Joshua to take the unified world titles from him.
Otto Wallin, whom Joshua stopped in 2023, wrote on Instagram: “Sending my condolences to the victims of this tragic accident.”
Fury’s promoter Frank Warren also commented on the matter, tweeting: “Thoughts and prayers are with AJ and the families of those impacted by this terrible accident today.”
Retired super-lightweight champion Amir Khan, with whom Joshua once had a unique feud from a distance, also weighed in. He wrote on X: “Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of AJ’s two close boys. I don’t even have the right words for such a difficult time.
“May God give their families strength, and may Allah grant them the highest rank in Jannah. Also wishing AJ a speedy recovery.”
After beating Paul, Joshua was reportedly due for a quick-turnaround fight in February, before a mooted clash with compatriot Fury later in 2026. However, Monday’s accident almost certainly rules out a February fight for the Olympic gold medalist.
