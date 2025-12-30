Tyson Fury among Anthony Joshua rivals to pay tribute to boxer’s friends after fatal crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of Anthony Joshua’s rivals have sent messages to the boxer and paid tribute to his two deceased friends, after the trio were involved in a fatal car crash on Monday.

Joshua was taken to hospital in Nigeria after sustaining minor injuries in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but his strength coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele lost their lives.

The accident occurred just 10 days after Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, knocked out YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional boxing match in Miami.

Joshua, 36, is yet to comment on the situation, but a number of his old opponents have reached out publicly – bitter and friendly rivals alike.

Even Tyson Fury, with whom Joshua has feuded for years – and who has been linked to a long-awaited fight with “AJ” in 2026 – has paid tribute to Ghami and Ayodele.

“This is so sad,” wrote Fury in an Instagram story, sharing a post about Joshua’s late teammates. “May god give them a good bed in heaven.”

open image in gallery Tyson Fury pays tribute to Anthony Joshua’s late friends ( @tysonfury and @imjustbait/Instagram )

One of Joshua’s friendlier foes, Wladimir Klitschko, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends. Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I’ve always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.

“My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time. @anthonyjoshua.”

Joshua knocked out the Ukrainian great at Wembley Stadium in 2017, marking perhaps the most-iconic victory of the Briton’s career.

open image in gallery Joshua knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in stunning fashion in 2017 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, a bitter rival in Jarrell Miller also offered words of support. “We ain’t friends but as [a] warrior and human being my heart goes out to you,” wrote the American on X (formerly Twitter).

“Prayers go out to You your friends and family. Get well bruv. Life is truly to [sic] short.”

Joshua was due to face Miller at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2019, in AJ’s US debut. However, following a bitter build-up, Miller was pulled from the fight after failing a drug test. He was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr, who famously produced a massive upset, stopping Joshua to take the unified world titles from him.

Otto Wallin, whom Joshua stopped in 2023, wrote on Instagram: “Sending my condolences to the victims of this tragic accident.”

open image in gallery Joshua and Jarrell Miller face off before their 2019 fight is cancelled ( Getty )

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren also commented on the matter, tweeting: “Thoughts and prayers are with AJ and the families of those impacted by this terrible accident today.”

Retired super-lightweight champion Amir Khan, with whom Joshua once had a unique feud from a distance, also weighed in. He wrote on X: “Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of AJ’s two close boys. I don’t even have the right words for such a difficult time.

“May God give their families strength, and may Allah grant them the highest rank in Jannah. Also wishing AJ a speedy recovery.”

After beating Paul, Joshua was reportedly due for a quick-turnaround fight in February, before a mooted clash with compatriot Fury later in 2026. However, Monday’s accident almost certainly rules out a February fight for the Olympic gold medalist.