Anthony Joshua latest: Boxer’s team members named as two killed in Nigeria car crash which injured heavyweight
Former two-time world heavyweight champion escaped with minor injuries
Two “close friends” and members of boxer Anthony Joshua’s team have been confirmed dead following a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele are believed to have been travelling in the same Lexus Jeep as Mr Joshua when it collided with another vehicle on a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time on Monday, according to reports.
Mr Ayodele, otherwise known as Latz, was seen playing table tennis with Mr Joshua hours before the collision. Known as healthy_mindset on social media, he has been by Joshua's side over the last decade of his career.
Mr Ghami is a physio in the boxer’s team and a friend of Mr Joshua, who is reportedly in a stable condition and has spoken to his family, but was rushed to hospital after he suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The former two-time world heavyweight champion, who is also of Nigerian heritage, was holidaying in Africa just 10 days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul. Follow all the latest updates, news and reaction from the car crash below:
British boxer Anthony Joshua is believed to be “OK” with his promoter Eddie Hearn gathering information following reports of a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
The former two-time world heavyweight champion has been enjoying a holiday in Africa after producing a sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days ago.
Anthony Joshua sat behind driver in fatal crash crash
Anthony Joshua was sat behind the driver in the crash that killed two people, according to an eyewitness.
"Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him," Adeniyi Orojo has told the Nigerian newspaper The Punch.
A Lexus and Pajero were reportedly involved in the crash, with Mr Orojo adding: "There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."
Chris Eubank Jr pays tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele
Boxer Chris Eubank Jr has said “thank god our heavyweight champ survived” as he paid tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.
In a post on X he wrote: “Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families. I knew both… they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys.”
Anthony Joshua sent Jake Paul to hospital with broken jaw after fight
Ten days ago, it was Joshua’s opponent who was taken to hospital.
Joshua broke Jake Paul’s jaw in two places during their fight in Miami, leaving the American on a liquid diet over Christmas, apparently.
Matchroom Boxing statement in full as Joshua's team members confirmed dead
Here’s Matchroom Boxing’s statement in full:
Watch: Anthony Joshua plays table tennis with Latz hours before being injured in fatal car crash
Nigerian president says he has spoken to Joshua over the phone
Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has spoken to Anthony Joshua personally to send his condolences.
In a post on X he wrote: “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.”
He said he had also spoken to and prayed for Mr Joshua’s mother, who was reportedly “deeply appreciative” of the call.
“Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention,” he continued.
“May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed.”
Anthony Joshua’s friends have been confirmed as the two casualties of a car crash in Nigeria, which left the heavyweight boxer with minor injuries.
Their identities have now been revealed as Mr Joshua’s personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.
The Independent’s combat sports editor Alex Pattle has the full report:
