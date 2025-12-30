Tributes paid to friends of Anthony Joshua who died in tragic car crash
- Two close friends and team members of boxer Anthony Joshua, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, have tragically died in a car crash in Nigeria.
- The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday at 11 am local time, involving a Lexus Jeep in which Joshua was travelling.
- Matchroom Boxing confirmed the deaths and Joshua's minor injuries, extending their deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those affected.
- Chris Eubank Jr hailed Joshua’s friends who passed away as “genuinely good men”, while Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh wrote on X: “My condolences to the ones who passed away in this incident, and my sincere wishes to the injured people to come back healthier and stronger.”
- Jake Paul was knocked out by Joshua earlier this month but put their rivalry aside as he posted on X: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”