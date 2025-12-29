Anthony Joshua condition ‘stable’ in hospital after fatal car crash in Nigeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua is “stable” and recovering in hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria.

The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is on holiday in Africa following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

The incident, which caused two deaths, occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning and unverified footage online showed Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul on December 19 (JC Ruiz/PA)

A joint statement issued by the Governments of Ogun and Lagos States revealed Joshua and another man had been taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

“Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos,” the statement read.

“Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time.

“A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely. Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family.

“The Governments of Ogun and Lagos States are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced.”

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said the crash involved a Lexus SUV in which Joshua was a passenger, and a “stationary, red commercial Sinotruck”.

Speeding was initially blamed for the crash, but Ogun state police commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo later told ESPN the boxer’s SUV had suffered a burst tyre, causing the car to lose control and crash.

Video footage of the aftermath showed Joshua sitting in the car, appearing dazed and in pain before wincing as he was helped out of the vehicle.

Joshua’s security team, travelling directly behind him in a Mitsubishi Pajero, reportedly avoided the crash.

The crash comes just 10 days after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a fight that was widely critised.

Additional reporting from PA