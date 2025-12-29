Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing star Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash in Nigeria that has left two people dead.

The British heavyweight boxer, 36, was hurt when the Lexus Jeep he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with what authorities called a “stationary, red commercial Sinotruck” on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

Authorities have so far given conflicting views on what led to the incident, and no details on the identities of the deceased have been released. However, it is understood Mr Joshua is one of two men who escaped largely unharmed.

Footage captured in the aftermath of the incident showed Mr Joshua sitting in his car surrounded by glass and debris. A later video showed the boxer outside the car wincing.

open image in gallery Video footage showed Mr Joshua wincing after the collision ( Social media )

Speaking to The Independent, a representative for Mr Joshua said his UK-based team was looking into the incident.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Where did the crash take place?

The Lexus Jeep carrying Anthony Joshua was involved in a collision on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

The expressway is said to be one of the most dangerous in the country and is formed of a 127.6-kilometre-long (79.3 mile) highway connecting Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

Authorities said the incident took place near Sagamu, in south west Nigeria. Mr Joshua is understood to have family ties to the area.

Who was involved?

Other than Mr Joshua, the identities of those killed and injured in the crash have not yet been released.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said in a tweet that five adult males had been involved in the collision.

“A total of five adult males were involved in the crash,” wrote the Corps. “Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.”

open image in gallery Pictures showed the Lexus Jeep badly damaged ( X/@FRSCNigeria )

It added the man who sustained serious injuries had been transferred to hospital.

It was not confirmed in which vehicle the two deceased persons had been travelling.

What have authorities said about the crash?

Authorities have so far given conflicting accounts of the events leading to the crash.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said preliminary findings indicated that the Jeep “lost control” while attempting to overtake another vehicle. It added the vehicle was suspected to have been driving above the speed limit.

open image in gallery It is not yet clear what caused the collision ( X/@FRSCNigeria )

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road,” it wrote.

However, Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN: “The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road.”

Has Anthony Joshua been hurt?

The former world champion boxer is believed to have escaped from the crash with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The BBC reported he had been taken to hospital, saying police told the news service Mr Joshua sustained minor injuries but was “fine”. It is not clear whether he was the man who sustained “serious injuries” referred to by the Corps.

Video footage that appeared after the incident showed Mr Joshua dazed and shocked but able to leave the vehicle.

Meanwhile, his promoter Eddie Hearn told the Daily Mail: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”