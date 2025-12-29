Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn reacts after heavyweight boxer involved in car crash
Joshua fought in Miami earlier this month but has suffered ‘minor injuries’ after reports of a fatal car crash in Nigeria
British boxer Anthony Joshua is believed to be “OK” with his promoter Eddie Hearn gathering information following reports of a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
The former two-time world heavyweight champion has been enjoying a holiday in Africa after producing a sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days ago.
But reports on Monday confirmed a car crash on the busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at approximately 11am local time, with the BBC reporting two casualties.
Unverified footage online appears to show Joshua topless and in pain in the passenger seats of a vehicle with serious damage to the front of the car.
And ‘AJ’’s promoter Eddie Hearn told the Daily Mail that he is gathering more information with the former two-time heavyweight world champion’s condition appering to be “OK”.
He said: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.
“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.
“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”
Joshua’s win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, next year.
