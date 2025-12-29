Anthony Joshua injured and two killed in Nigeria car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash in Nigeria which killed two people, according to reports.

The heavyweight boxer, 36, was involved in the incident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, Punch newspaper reports.

An eyewitness told Punch: “It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him.

“There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived.”

The Independent has contacted Joshua’s representatives for comment.

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident shows Joshua sitting in the car, which appeared to have sustained heavy damage in the incident, as he tries to exit the vehicle. He is then helped out from it, appearing dazed.

Anthony Joshua in footage of the aftermath of the incident ( Adeniyi Orojo )

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

The BBC has reported that two people died in the crash which also injured Joshua. It said it has been told by Ogun State Police Command that Joshua and other injured people have been taken to "an undisclosed hospital".

It added that police said Joshua sustained minor injuries but is "fine".

The crash comes days after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a fight in Miami.

The British boxer beat Paul in six rounds in his first bout since a defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. It was his 29th win from 33 professional fights.

He called out Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, after the victory on 20 December, with reports suggesting the two are close to agreeing a long-awaited fight in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

After the fight, Joshua told Netflix: “It wasn’t the best performance,”

“We have to give Jake his respect for trying and trying and trying, but he came up against a real fighter tonight that’s had a 15-month layoff, who shook off the cobwebs.

“I can’t wait to roll into 2026. If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there, that will take on any challenge, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy.

“Don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that’, let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...