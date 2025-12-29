Foreign office investigating Anthony Joshua crash in Nigeria
- A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office revealed that it is looking into a car crash in Nigeria involving Anthony Joshua.
- The British heavyweight boxer was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two deaths.
- “We are urgently investigating reports of a road incident in Nigeria involving at least one British national and stand ready to offer consular assistance, if requested,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with those affected, and their families.”
- The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua collided with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
- Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was among two individuals who largely escaped unharmed from the four adult males involved.