Misfits Boxing chief Mams Taylor has defended the decision to let Andrew Tate fight under the promotion’s banner, as the controversial influencer prepares for a bout in December.

Last week, it was announced that Tate would box TV personality Chase DeMoor in Dubai on 20 December, while Tate claimed that he had “ousted” and replaced YouTube star KSI as Misfits CEO.

KSI reacted with a series of incensed tweets, writing: “WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON? This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Let’s make ANDREW TATE THE CEO OF MISFITS?!? ARE YOU F***ING SERIOUS? F*** Mams.”

Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer with a record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), 9 losses and 1 draw, and he has also competed in mixed martial arts. However, the British-American is best known as an internet personality.

A self-described “misogynist” who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking. Tate and his 37-year-old brother Tristan, who has also faced accusations of rape and human trafficking, both deny all of the allegations against them.

This May, the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought 21 charges against the brothers. The Service said Andrew faces 10 charges relating to three alleged victims – including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain – while Tristan faces 11 charges pertaining to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The CPS said it had authorised the charges against the Tate brothers in 2024, before a warrant for their extradition from Romania, where they reside and are also under investigation. The brothers are also reported to be under investigation in the US.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate (right) with his brother Tristan ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, in September, the CPS said no criminal charges would be brought against Andrew.

Now Taylor, co-president of Misfits, has spoken about the decision to let Tate fight on the promotion’s platform.

Speaking to journalist Ariel Helwani on Monday, Taylor said: “I spoke to [Tate] and we had a very honest conversation and genuine conversation about it.”

“There’s a point where... it’s combat sports first of all. You had Mike Tyson on Netflix, and I don’t believe Mike did the things he was accused of, but he was convicted. Andrew hasn’t been convicted of anything.”

open image in gallery Misfits co-president Mams Taylor ( Getty Images )

Taylor was referring to a 1992 case in which boxing legend Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. He was released on parole after three years.

“To me, there’s so much stuff on social media, so many accusations and so much AI, and so much whatever else,” Taylor continued. “My job is to provide an entertainment platform with action, with real fights, and that’s it.

“Obviously I don’t want to platform anyone I think is a truly evil person or anything like that. And I just don’t think that any of those things are true about him.”