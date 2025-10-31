KSI reacts as Andrew Tate ‘replaces’ him as Misfits CEO before boxing debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

KSI has expressed apparent fury at being “replaced” as Misfits Boxing CEO by Andrew Tate with the controversial figure set to make his boxing debut in a match organised by the promotion.

It was announced on Thursday night that Tate, a British-American influencer, is due to fight TV personality Chase DeMoor, 29, in Dubai on 20 December.

Along with the bout came confirmation that YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, was no longer the CEO of Misfits, who founded the company in 2022 alongside co-president Mams Taylor, as well as Kalle Sauerland and Nisse Sauerland.

“This year people are trying to are trying to test me fr (for real),” KSI posted on X in reaction to Tate’s appointment. “WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON?

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Let’s make ANDREW TATE THE CEO OF MISFITS?!? ARE YOU F***ING SERIOUS?”

He went on to post: “Legit cba (can’t be a***ed),” and took a shot at fellow founder Taylor, writing: “F*** Mams. Bro has been focused on Misfits rather than managing me lol. And you decide to do this s***.”

Andrew Tate will make his boxing debut for Misfits in December ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer with a record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), 9 losses and 1 draw, and he has also competed in mixed martial arts. Per his claim, he takes the reins from 32-year-old KSI (5-1-1), who has fought the likes of Tommy Fury and Joe Fournier across five bouts under the Misfits banner.

Tate, however, is best known as an internet personality. A self-described “misogynist” who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking. Tate and his 37-year-old brother Tristan, who has also faced accusations of rape and human trafficking, both deny all of the allegations against them.

This May, the UK Crown Prosecution Service brought 21 charges against the brothers. The Service said Andrew faces 10 charges relating to three alleged victims – including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain – while Tristan faces 11 charges pertaining to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the charges against the Tate brothers in 2024, before a warrant for their extradition from Romania, where they reside and are also under investigation. The brothers are also reported to be under investigation in the US.

Andrew Tate last fought in December 2020, winning a kickboxing match with Cosmin Lingurar via second-round technical knockout. That result in Bucharest saw him build on two previous stoppage wins in the Romanian capital earlier in the year: a February victory over Iulian Strugariu and a November win against Miralem Ahmeti.