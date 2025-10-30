Andrew Tate announces boxing match with Misfits and ‘replaces’ KSI as CEO

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Tate is set to compete in a boxing match organised by Misfits, claiming he is replacing YouTube star KSI as the fight promotion’s CEO.

Tate, a British-American influencer, is due to fight TV personality Chase DeMoor, 29, in Dubai on 20 December.

Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer with a record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), 9 losses and 1 draw, and he has also competed in mixed martial arts. His Misfits bout – a heavyweight contest – will mark his boxing debut.

However, Tate is best known as an influencer. A self-described “misogynist” who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking. Tate and his 37-year-old brother Tristan, who has also faced accusations of rape and human trafficking, both deny all of the allegations against them.

This May, the UK Crown Prosecution Service brought 21 charges against the brothers. The Service said Andrew faces 10 charges relating to three alleged victims – including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain – while Tristan faces 11 charges pertaining to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

open image in gallery Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking ( AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File )

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the charges against the Tate brothers in 2024, before a warrant for their extradition from Romania, where they reside and are also under investigation. The brothers are also reported to be under investigation in the US.

Andrew Tate last fought in December 2020, winning a kickboxing match with Cosmin Lingurar via second-round technical knockout. That result in Bucharest saw him build on two previous stoppage wins in the Romanian capital earlier in the year: a February victory over Iulian Strugariu and a November win against Miralem Ahmeti.

Now he ventures into boxing, as part of the Misfits promotion formerly – per his claim – headed up by KSI.

“Welcome to your new CEO, it wasn’t a hostile takeover but it was certainly planned,” said Tate in an announcement video, “and Mams [Taylor] and I are going to be working together to finally put Misfits where it belongs on the world stage.

“The largest disruptive force in sports entertainment history, so considering that somebody that failed at their obligations to make this organisation as big as it should’ve been has been ousted and I’m the new CEO,” Tate claimed.

“KSI tweeted something that annoyed me three years ago, so long story short: I took his company from him,” Tate added in an interview with Fred Talks Fighting on Thursday.

“And considering that I’m the largest name on the planet, if I’m gonna fight on an organisation, why not fight on an organisation that I own a percentage of? It makes a lot of business sense.”

YouTuber KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, launched Misfits in 2021 and fought five times under the promotion.