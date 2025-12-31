Eddie Hearn shares heartfelt tribute to Anthony Joshua’s friends killed in car crash
Two close friends of British boxing star Anthony Joshua have tragically died in a car crash in Nigeria, an incident that also left the heavyweight boxer injured.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele lost their lives on Monday when the vehicle they were travelling in, alongside Joshua, collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos.
While Joshua sustained injuries, he is reported to be stable and conscious in the hospital, according to the Ogun State Government.
Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s long-time promoter since his professional debut following his London 2012 Olympic gold, paid tribute to the deceased on Instagram. “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed," Hearn wrote.
“Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”
In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.
Retired cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew posted on X: “Thoughts and prayers to the families of these men. Tragic losses in horrific circumstances!
“I hope he (Joshua) is able to process this with time because there is no pain in life worse than grief.”
Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko have also offered condolences during the past 24 hours.
