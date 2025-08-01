Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hungarian Grand Prix Betting Tips

Piastri to win the Hungarian GP - 7/4 Betfred

Hamilton podium finish - 7/2 Ladbrokes

Hungary is the venue for the final grand prix before the F1 summer break, and Oscar Piastri will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

The Australian’s win in Belgium last time out saw him move 16 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris, who finished second in Spa.

Betting sites reacted to that win by trimming Piastri’s title odds and with over half the season gone, the 24-year-old is in an excellent position.

McLaren have dominated the season so far, winning 10 of the 13 races, including finishing first and second in each of the last three races.

Piastri has won six and Norris the other four, and chief executive Zak Brown says the title battle between his drivers will be a "coin toss" every weekend.

The pair can’t even be separated in the Formula 1 odds for this weekend’s race with both drivers available at a best price of 7/4 to win in Hungary, ahead of Max Verstappen at 11/2 and Charles Leclerc at 10/1.

Piastri has experience of winning in Mogyorod after he took the chequered flag from Norris 12 months ago to claim his first win in F1.

That was the second race in succession at the Hungaroring in which Norris has finished runner-up and he’ll hope to go one better on Sunday afternoon.

The British driver admitted this week that the winner of the F1 title will be the driver who makes the fewest mistakes, and right now, that seems to be Piastri.

Norris started on pole last week, only to be passed by Piastri at the first corner, and it's easier to trust the Australian right now to win what’s likely to be another two-car race.

Hungarian Grand Prix prediction 1: Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix - 7/4 Betfred

Hungarian Grand Prix best bets: Hamilton to make updates count

Lewis Hamilton has won in Hungary more than any other driver, with eight wins so far, although the last of those did come in 2020.

We all know the move to Ferrari hasn’t gone as well as he would have hoped so far, but the seven-time champion managed to finish seventh last time out despite starting the race in 18th after his car was fitted with a new power unit.

He also finished fourth in the two previous races, at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, and appears to be edging closer to that first podium finish of the year.

F1 betting sites are offering just 1/6 on him finishing in the top six, but you can get 7/2 on him finishing on the podium.

Hungarian Grand Prix prediction 2: Hamilton to secure a podium finish - 7/2 Ladbrokes

