Watch live: 2024’s biggest supermoon illuminates Hong Kong and New Dehli skies

Watch live as the biggest supermoon of 2024 lights up the night sky of Hong Kong over Victoria Harbour and the New Delhi skyline behind the India Gate war memorial on Thursday, 17 October.

Supermoons occur when the moon is closest to the Earth, making it look brighter and larger than usual.

It will be at a distance of 221,938 miles (357,174 km) away.

October's full moon — called the Hunter's Moon — will be the brightest supermoon of the year.

It is named after the time of year when hunters would have been most active in the past as they hunted for animals and prepared for the winter.

The Hunter's Moon will appear full for around three days from Thursday.