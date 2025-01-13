Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blue Origin, the private space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pulled a major test of its rocket.

The rocket had a technical issue that meant it was unable to launch in its allotted window on Monday morning because of a “few anomalies”, the company said.

“We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window,” it announced. “We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt.”

Blue Origin hopes to offer private space launches of the kind provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, though it has so far been notably behind its competitor. Monday’s launch would have seen the company’s New Glenn rocket head into orbit for the first time.

Blue Origin did not immediately set a new launch date, saying the team needed more time to resolve the problem.

The test flight had already been delayed by rough seas that posed a risk to the company’s plan to land the first-stage booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

New Glenn is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn.

It is five times taller than Blue Origin‘s New Shepard rocket that carries paying customers to the edge of space from Texas.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos founded the company 25 years ago. He took part in Monday’s countdown from Mission Control, located at the rocket factory just outside the gates of Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre about 50 miles east of Orlando, Florida.

No matter what happens, Mr Bezos said Sunday evening, “we’re going to pick ourselves up and keep going”.

Additional reporting by agencies