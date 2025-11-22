Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two weeks after walking off because a pageant organiser berated her, Mexico’s Fatima Bosch was crowned winner at the grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe pageant on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.

As she took her crown, the 25-year-old from Tabasco said that she would use the title of Miss Universe to make a safer place for women.

“As a woman and as Miss Universe, I will put my voice and the power in the service of others because nowadays we are here to speak up, to make change and have everything in view because we are women and the brave ones that stand up are the ones that will make history,” she said.

Bosch’s comments came after a pageant that has been plagued with scandal throughout, from racism to alleged vote rigging and faked drug snorting.

The walk out

open image in gallery Winner Fatima Bosch and other contestants walked out after a claiming she was disrespected by one of the pageant owners ( AFP/Getty )

Problems began on 4 November with a clash between the event director and the eventual winner.

Pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisi and Miss Mexico were caught arguing on a Facebook livestream, after the former allegedly referred to her as a “dumbhead” for apparently refusing to take part in a photoshoot.

Bosch accused Nawat of not “respecting me as a woman”, which prompted him to call for security to remove her.

A number of contestants, including reigning title holder Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, walked out in solidarity.

Nawat subsequently apologised in a social media statement to “anyone [who] feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected” by his actions.

Former winner accused of racism

Former Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, was accused of racism shortly after the walkout.

On a livestream she incorrectly referred to Nawat as Chinese then made offensive comments and gestures about Asian people.

Her actions were widely criticised, with Miss Universe franchisee and publicist Josh Yugen urging people to “unfollow ignorance”.

“Her words are proof that racism is still alive, and we must continue to fighting it - not with hate but with education,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Injured contestant

open image in gallery Gabrielle Henry is still in hospital after the fall ( Meekii Modez/Instagram )

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry had to be carried away in a stretcher after suffering a fall during the preliminary evening gown round of the pageant. Footage online saw Henry posing at the front of the stage in an orange gown and high heels when she fell.

In an update from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation released on her Instagram Story on Friday, it was explained that Henry’s sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, is currently with her and their mother Maureen at the hospital where she is being treated.

According to Dr Henry-Samuels, however, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly”.

The pageant star will be remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a minimum of seven days as “doctors continue their close monitoring and specialised care” a statement read.

Vote rigging claims

open image in gallery President of the Miss Universe Organization Raul Rocha. The MUO has denied claims the contest was ‘rigged’ ( AP )

Two Miss Universe judges resigned days before the annual beauty pageant, with one accusing organisers of rigging the selection process.

Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch resigned from the eight-member jury on Wednesday and alleged that an “impromptu jury” had already pre-selected finalists ahead of the competition. After Bosch was declared Miss Universe, he called her a “fake winner”.

Hours later, French football manager Claude Makélélé also announced he’d pulled out, citing “unforeseen personal reasons”.

Makélélé described his resignation as a "difficult decision" on Instagram. He said: "I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence - values I have always championed throughout my career.”

The MUO rejected the allegations of wrongdoing, adding that “no external group has been authorised to evaluate delegates or select finalists”.

Fake drug use

open image in gallery The Miss Chile contestant apologised for the controversial TikTok video ( AP )

Miss Chile contestant Inna Moll was forced to apologise after a video portrayed her pretending to snort cocaine while getting ready for an event at the pageant.

The model and influencer dabbed makeup powder on her wrist before pretending to snort it to song “Addicted to You” by Shakira as part of a viral TikTok trend.

The 28-year-old later issued an apology on Instagram “to everyone who felt offended”.