Miss Jamaica ‘isn’t doing as well’ as hoped after shocking fall from pageant stage
Gabrielle Henry remains in the intensive care unit days after the incident, according to new statement
A Miss Universe contestant is still in hospital days after suffering a fall during the pageant, with her family saying she “isn’t doing as well” as hoped.
Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, had to be carried away in a stretcher after she fell off the stage on Wednesday (19 November) during the preliminary evening gown round of the international major beauty pageant held in Thailand.
In an update from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation released on her Instagram Story on Friday (21 November), it was explained that Henry’s sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, is currently with Henry and their mother, Maureen Henry, at the hospital where she is being treated.
According to Dr Henry Samuels, however, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly”.
The pageant star will be remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a minimum of seven days as “doctors continue their close monitoring and specialised care”, reads the statement.
Elsewhere in the update, the organisation asked for “Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers” during this “profoundly difficult time”.
“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the statement continued.
“Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period.”
The Independent has contacted a representative of the Miss Universe organisation for comment.
In footage of the incident circulated online, Henry could be seen posing at the front of the stage in an orange bejewelled gown and high heels when she abruptly falls to the ground.
Hours later, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation issued a statement on Instagram informing fans that she had been rushed to Paolo Rangsit hospital near Bangkok where “medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries”.
Miss Universe Organisation President Raúl Rocha also wrote on Instagram that he had been to visit the hospital where Henry is being treated, stating that “thankfully there are no broken bones and she is under good care”.
This year’s competition came to an end this week with Mexico’s Fatima Bosch being crowned the winner.
The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.
