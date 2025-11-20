Miss Universe contestant taken away on stretcher after falling off stage mid-pageant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Miss Universe contestant had to be taken away in a stretcher after suffering a fall during the pageant.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (19 November) during the preliminary evening gown round of the international major beauty pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand.

In footage circulated online by Meekii Modez, Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, is seen posing at the front of the stage in an orange gown and high heels when she falls off the stage.

Audibly shocked at the moment, the audience can be heard asking Henry whether she is OK.

Other videos online show a group of people coming to help her, eventually carrying her off on a stretcher.

Hours later, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation issued a statement on Instagram updating fans on Henry’s wellbeing.

“She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries,” the statement reads. “However, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

The organisation went on to thank people for their love and support, and asking that they “stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care”.

open image in gallery Miss Jamaica competes in Miss Universe 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Miss Universe Organisation President Raúl Rocha also wrote on Instagram to say that he had been to the hospital where Henry is being treated, and that “thankfully there are no broken bones and she is under good care”.

This year’s competition kicked off earlier this month, with the sashing ceremony on 5 November. It has already become embroiled in controversy, however, with two judges resigning only days before the event.

Separately there was an earlier incident during which an argument broke out between Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch and pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil when he berated Bosch at a pre-pageant event for failing to post promotional content.

In footage of the moment, Bosch speaks up to say that Itsaragrisil is not “respecting me as a woman”, prompting him to call for security to remove her. Other contestants, including reigning title-holder Victoria Kjaer of Theilvig of Denmark, walked out in solidarity.

Miss Universe organisation’s president Cantú released a statement at the time, saying he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated”.

Nawat apologised in a social media statement to “anyone [who] feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected” by his actions.

The competition has pressed on despite the controversy, with the winner due to be crowned on 21 November.