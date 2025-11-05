Miss Universe contestants walk out after Miss Mexico ‘humiliated’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple contestants from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant walked out of an event in solidarity after an official of host nation Thailand publicly “humiliated” Miss Mexico.

The incident took place during a pre-pageant event on 3 November when Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil called Fátima Bosch of Mexico “dumb” for failing to post promotional content and ordered security to remove her.

In a video of the row doing the rounds on social media, Itsaragrisil, who serves as vice president for Asia and Oceania for the organising body Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and heads the Thai host team, can be seen questioning Bosch about her absence from a sponsor shoot earlier that day.

Thirteen minutes into a livestream of the event, still visible on the Miss Universe Thailand’s Facebook page, Itsaragrisil is seen asking the participants to raise their hands if they had not fulfilled the promotional activities for the organisation.

He goes on to single out Bosch by name, and when she stands up, he says: “I heard you did not agree to post everything about Thailand, about every article of our own activities. Is it true?”

“You don't like to post everything because your director from Mexico ordered you to not pay any attention, to post about the host country? If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb,” he said, adding that he is a “businessman” and has a “lot of money”.

Bosch then tries to respond, following which Itsaragrisil can be seen rebuking her, saying: “I didn’t hear you asking to talk. Please keep polite for me. I'm still talking – listen!”

Bosch protests at this point, saying he was not “respecting me as a woman”, shortly after which Itsaragrisil called for security, prompting audible gasps from the contestants.

Along with Bosch, other contestants including reigning title-holder Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, stood and walked out in protest.

As the women begin to leave, Itsaragrisil can be heard telling them: “If anyone wants to continue, sit down.”

In a video statement after the incident, Bosch said in Spanish: “I just want to let my country know, I’m not afraid to make my voice heard. It’s here stronger than ever. I have a purpose, I have things to say.

“We’re in the 21st century, and I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I'm completely committed to that.”

Speaking to reporters, Theilvig explained why she had walked out, saying: “This is about women’s rights. We respect everyone, but this is not how things should be handled. Insulting another contestant is a huge lack of respect, and I would never do that. That’s why I’m putting on my coat and leaving.”

Responding to the incident, Miss Universe organisation’s president Raúl Rocha Cantú released a statement on Tuesday, saying he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated”.

“Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host. It means to demonstrate to all delegates of all countries that he as the host has the obligation to serve them, assist them, support them, and to ensure they have a unique life experience filled with kindness and courtesy,” Cantú said.

“I would like to make it clear my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, whom he humiliated, insulted and he showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman, trying to silence and exclude her. Nawat, you need to stop.”

The MUO also posted a message of support for Bosch, writing: “Miss Universe Mexico raises her voice. What happened today with Fatima Bosch in Thailand is unacceptable. No woman, under any circumstance, deserves to be insulted or humiliated.

“We firmly believe in the values that Miss Universe promotes: respect, dignity, and empowerment. We know that this platform was not created to divide or degrade, but to uplift women and give them their voice and vote in the world.

“The behaviour of a person who does not belong to MU does not represent our beloved Miss Universe organisation, nor does it reflect the spirit of unity and respect we uphold.

“Today and always, Mexico is with you, Fatima. Your strength, your class and your voice represent the best of our nation.”

Itsaragrisil, 51, is the founder of the Miss Grand International franchise in Thailand, and his company became a key local partner in organising the 74th edition of Miss Universe earlier this year.

Itsaragrisil has apologised with a statement, saying in Thai: “If someone doesn’t feel well, if someone feels uncomfortable, if anyone was affected, I apologise to everyone. I already spoke and apologised to the rest of the girls in the room, about seventy-five girls.”

His participation in the pageant has now been “restricted,” according to the MUO. The Miss Universe 2025 pageant will take place on 21 November in Pak Kret.