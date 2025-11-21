Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wins scandal-hit Miss Universe pageant in Thailand
Her victory comes against the backdrop of the contest’s recent controversies
Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned winner at the grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe 2025 pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand, after weeks of controversy plaguing the annual event.
The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.
In second place was Miss Thailand, followed by Miss Venezuela, and Miss Philippines.
Earlier this month, the pageant saw a walk-out by multiple contestants a after a widely publicised confrontation in which Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil berated Bosch at a pre-pageant event for failing to post promotional content.
In footage of the moment, Bosch speaks up to say that Itsaragrisil is not “respecting me as a woman”, prompting him to call for security to remove her. Other contestants, including reigning title-holder Victoria Kjaer of Theilvig of Denmark, walked out in solidarity.
Miss Universe organisation’s president Cantú released a statement at the time, saying he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated”.
Separately, two judges resigned mere hours before the event.
