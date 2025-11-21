Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wins scandal-hit Miss Universe pageant in Thailand

Her victory comes against the backdrop of the contest’s recent controversies

Shahana Yasmin
Friday 21 November 2025 00:25 EST
Comments
Miss Jamaica falls off stage at Miss Universe pageant 2025

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned winner at the grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe 2025 pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand, after weeks of controversy plaguing the annual event.

The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

In second place was Miss Thailand, followed by Miss Venezuela, and Miss Philippines.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned winner, marking the country’s fourth Miss Universe title
Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned winner, marking the country’s fourth Miss Universe title (AFP via Getty Images)
The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark
The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark (AFP via Getty Images)

Her victory comes against the backdrop of the contest’s recent controversies.

Earlier this month, the pageant saw a walk-out by multiple contestants a after a widely publicised confrontation in which Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil berated Bosch at a pre-pageant event for failing to post promotional content.

In footage of the moment, Bosch speaks up to say that Itsaragrisil is not “respecting me as a woman”, prompting him to call for security to remove her. Other contestants, including reigning title-holder Victoria Kjaer of Theilvig of Denmark, walked out in solidarity.

Miss Universe organisation’s president Cantú released a statement at the time, saying he would not allow “the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated”.

Separately, two judges resigned mere hours before the event.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in