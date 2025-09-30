‘I hope Hamas will accept it’: Pope Leo praises Trump’s Gaza plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has praised Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, and said he hoped Hamas would accept it.

The US president unveiled his plan during the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House on Monday.

Hamas was not part of the talks that led to the proposal, which calls on the group to disarm, a demand it has previously rejected. It has said it will review the plan in good faith and provide a response.

On Tuesday, the pope said the plan has “very interesting elements”, and said: “I hope Hamas will accept it within the established timeframe.”

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) ( AP )

Mr Trump’s plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and a surge of aid into Gaza, where more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023.

All hostages – both dead and alive – would be returned within 72 hours, and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would also be released.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”.

The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

open image in gallery The US President unveiled his plan during the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the White House on Monday ( AP )

While Mr Trump’s peace plan has secured the support of Israel, as well as countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamas have not yet agreed to it.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that, if Hamas rejects the deal, Mr Netanyahu would have his “full backing to do what you would have to do”.

The pope also commented on Greta Thunberg’s international aid flotilla trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza on Tuesday.

open image in gallery The pope also commented on Greta Thunberg’s international aid flotilla trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza on Tuesday. ( AP )

The 44-boat aid flotilla is edging closer towards the Gaza Strip, where it hopes to break through Israel’s naval blockade of the Palestinian territory in order to deliver humanitarian aid.

Israel has vowed to take all necessary measures to defend the naval blockade, amid fears the flotilla is at risk of being attacked by Israel in the coming hours.

"From all sides, people are saying, 'Let's hope that there will not be violence, that people are respected.' That's very important," the pope told reporters as he was leaving his Castel Gandolfo summer residence on Tuesday.

It comes after the flotilla was struck by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants while in international waters off Crete on Wednesday, which caused damage but no injuries.

Additional reporting by agencies