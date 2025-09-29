Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greta Thunberg’s 44-boat aid flotilla to Gaza has been forced to halt after yet another mishap, just two days after setting off from a Greek port where it had docked for repairs.

The fleet is edging closer towards the Gaza Strip, where it hopes to break through Israel’s naval blockade of the Palestinian territory in order to deliver humanitarian aid. After stopping on Friday in Greece due to difficult weather conditions and logistical challenges, the flotilla of more than 500 volunteers set sail again on Sunday, boat organisers said.

But a leak in the engine room of one of the vessels, named Johnny M, led the entire flotilla to be paused once again on Monday morning.

“The fleet temporarily paused after Johnny M sustained a leak in the engine room. The situation could not be resolved at sea and the vessel is unable to continue,” Global Sumud Flotilla wrote in a social media update at 9:13am local time (7:13am BST).

open image in gallery Greta Thunberg waves from a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid ( AP )

“All participants have been safely transferred to another vessel, some will be reassigned to other boats and others will be brought ashore.”

The group said the delay would “not cause significant delays to the mission, which is set to arrive in as soon as four days”.

Israeli authorities have characterised the mission as a publicity stunt, and warned that they will take the necessary action to prevent the volunteers from reaching Gaza with the aid.

Israel insists its blockade, which humanitarian organisations and the UN say is behind widespread hunger and famine in parts of the strip, is necessary to prevent aid falling into the hands of Hamas.

Activists on board the flotilla dispute accusations of a publicity stunt, with Ms Thunberg telling the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “First of all I don’t think anyone would risk their lives for a publicity stunt. Second of all, if you think it’s a publicity stunt, have you asked people in Gaza if they consider this a publicity stunt?

“I repeat, this mission should not have to exist, we do not want to be doing this, but we have to keep trying, right?”

On Sunday, Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani repeated a proposal made last week for the flotilla to take the aid to Cyprus for eventual distribution in Gaza by the Roman Catholic Church. The flotilla rejected the suggestion.

“We have always said ... that it is dangerous to approach Israeli waters. We don’t know what might happen. Forcing the blockade is dangerous,” Mr Tajani told reporters.

open image in gallery Activists and human rights defenders ride aboard one of the vessels, departing from Tunisia’s northern port of Bizerte ( AFP/Getty )

The flotilla rejected the proposal and has rejected demands from Israeli authorities that it hand over the aid for Israel to distribute through a US-backed aid agency.

It comes after the flotilla was struck by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants while in international waters off Crete on Wednesday, which caused damage but no injuries.