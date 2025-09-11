Italy issues warning to Israel as dozens of citizens join Gaza flotilla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy has called on Israel to respect the rights of its citizens involved in an activist flotilla attempting to breach the Gaza blockade, after a vessel was reportedly attacked with incendiary devices in Tunisian waters.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament on Thursday that Italy would monitor the flotilla and provide consular and diplomatic assistance to the 58 Italian nationals taking part, including politicians.

Mr Tajani said: "Our embassy in Tel Aviv, under my instruction, talked to the Israeli authorities about the respect of the rights for all the fellow citizens who are part of the flotilla including among them several members of parliament.

“I also called Foreign Minister (Gideon) Saar to personally make him aware of the matter."

His remarks came just hours before other flotilla boats were due to set sail from Siracusa, Sicily.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported on Wednesday that one of its boats, docked in Tunisian waters, was attacked by a drone with incendiary devices for a second consecutive night.

People gather to show support for the Global Sumud Flotilla ahead of its scheduled departure to deliver aid to Gaza ( AP )

CCTV footage from the British-flagged 'Alma' showed crew shouting “fire” as flaming projectiles landed on deck, exploding and causing a blaze. No injuries were reported.

The attack appeared similar to the one the night before on the Portuguese-flagged “Family” vessel.

Tajani said the ministry was closely following the flotilla’s progress and staying “in close contact” with the Italian spokesperson of the group.

Flotilla participants have reported seeing drones in the moments preceding the attacks and other moments during the journey from Barcelona.

Both the Alma and Family were motherships of the mission, providing support and provisions to smaller vessels and carrying the most high-profile members of the flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry described Wednesday's attack as a ’’premeditated act″ and said in a statement that an investigation was underway into who was behind it. It did not elaborate.

While falling short of providing concrete evidence, some activists blamed Israel, which has in the past intercepted other activist boats seeking to reach Gaza by sea. Israel has not responded to the accusations.

Israel has previously dismissed the flotillas as publicity stunts, saying a blockade is necessary to prevent smuggling, particularly of weapons.