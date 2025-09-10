Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second boat in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla carrying activists including Greta Thunberg has been hit by a “suspected drone”, the group has claimed.

Activists and aid workers travelling as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said the boat, Alma, which is sailing under a British flag, was “attacked” while docked in Tunisian waters on Wednesday morning. The group said nobody on board was hurt, but the vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck.

It comes just one day after the Familia Madeira, known as the Family Boat, thought to be carrying the group’s steering committee including Ms Thunberg, was reportedly struck while similarly docked near Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port. Tunisia said on Tuesday that the claim had “no basis in truth” and blamed the fire on an issue originating within the vessel.

A video posted to the GSF’s Instagram appears to show a flaming item landing on the boat’s deck before exploding, as people run for cover. In a picture posted later, the group showed debris found on the deck of the Alma following the suspected strike.

open image in gallery GSF ships are currently anchored off the coast of Tunisia ( AP )

“Following the drone strike on one of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats, crew members recovered a charred electronic device from the deck,” they wrote. “While a full investigation is ongoing, the presence of such a device provides further indication that the boat was deliberately targeted.”

The flotilla is on what the group calls a “peaceful mission” aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver aid to the the embattled Gaza Strip. They are due to arrive later this month, but Israeli forces are likely to intercept the boats before they can reach the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is said to be drafting up plans for the arrest of Ms Thunberg and the seizure of the flotilla, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported. There are plans to convert the ships into a police fleet.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet – the “Alma” – was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters,” the GSF wrote in a statement.

“The boat, sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck. The fire has since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately.”

open image in gallery The group said the ‘Family Boat’ was hit overnight on Monday ( Global Sumud Flotilla )

They added that the alleged strike “marks the second such attack in two days”.

“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” they continued. “The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people presses forward with determination and resolve.”

It comes after Ms Thunberg was among a number of other activists arrested by Israeli forces after they attempted to break the naval blockade in June. Their boat was boarded by military who took them to Israel, where they were detained and eventually expelled.

The Independent has contacted the Tunisian government for comment.