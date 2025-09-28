Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greta Thunberg has hit back at claims that the flotilla of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ships she is on is a “publicity stunt”.

The Swedish activist is one of over 500 volunteers aboard the flotilla aiming to deliver medical supplies and food to the population of Gaza, who are experiencing widespread hunger due to an Israeli naval blockade.

Israeli authorities have characterised the The Global Sumud Flotilla as a publicity stunt, a claim activists on board deny.

Asked in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC about the accusations, Ms Thunberg said: “First of all I don’t think anyone would risk their lives for a publicity stunt. Second of all, if you think its a publicity stunt have you asked people in Gaza if they consider this a publicity stunt?”

She added: “I repeat, this mission should not have to exist, we do not want to be doing this but we have to keep trying right?

open image in gallery The Swedish activist is one of over 500 volunteers aboard the flotilla aiming to deliver medical supplies and food to the population of Gaza ( AP )

“If we just thought to ourselves, ‘well I’m just one person I can’t make a difference’ then almost no one would have rights by now.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as a “multinational civilian effort to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza”. It is made up of more than 500 volunteers, including doctors, lawyers, politicians and activists.

They say the flotilla is the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has now lasted 18 years. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, but critics consider it collective punishment.

open image in gallery They say the flotilla is the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip, ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Israeli foreign ministry has proposed that the activists unload their aid in the Israeli port of Ashkelon for it to be transported into Gaza and said it will “not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade”.

Earlier this week, activists on board said multiple drones had targeted the flotillas in the waters south of Crete. It said several of its boats were targeted by heavy swarms of drones circling overhead on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Earlier this week, activists on board said multiple drones had targeted the flotillas in the waters south of Crete. ( REUTERS )

Their vessel was also sprayed with unidentified chemicals, sound bombs and explosive flares and had their communications jammed, according to the crew. The team reported hearing 15 to 16 drones and 13 explosions on or around several boats.

The flotilla has reported several attacks since it set sail from Spain on 1 September, including two while some of its boats were in Tunisian waters.

In response to the most recent attacks, Italy and Spain said they were sending military ships to provide assistance and possible rescues if needed.