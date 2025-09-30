Trump-Gaza live: Hamas to consider weapons surrender in US peace plan involving Tony Blair
Former British PM Tony Blair would join Gaza’s governing board — run by Trump — under a sweeping White House plan
Hamas is considering whether to lay down arms as part of a sweeping White House peace plan unveiled by Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.
Netanyahu and Trump have warned Hamas to accept the 20-point deal, which would see the militant group relinquish its political and military leadership in Gaza.
Both leaders have threatened that if Hamas does not accept the terms then Israel will “finish the job.” The militant group says it is studying the proposal "in good faith".
The president’s latest proposal — walking back his previous goal of expelling Palestinians — follows a growing embrace of Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
Trump’s plan would appoint him as the chair of a “board of peace” serving as an oversight body led by a committee that includes former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Netanyahu’s visit to the White House marks his fourth trip to Washington since Trump returned to office, with Israel once more seeking to shore up U.S. support amid growing international hostility to the devastation in Gaza.
Who is set to be on Trump’s Board of Peace? Tony Blair named as part of Israel-Gaza plan
Donald Trump announced on Monday that a Gaza peace deal was “beyond very close”, presenting a 20-point plan to end the war as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu backed the plan.
Under the proposal, Israel would ultimately withdraw and Gaza would be governed by a transitional government responsible for the day-to-day running of public services, overseen by an international body called the “Board of Peace”.
Ultimately, the proposals suggests, the interim government could be replaced by a reformed Palestinian Authority, though questions around a future Palestinian State remain unanswered.
James Clark Reynolds reports:
Who is set to be on Trump’s Board of Peace? Blair named as part of Israel-Gaza plan
Hamas leaning towards accepting Trump's plan, says report
Hamas is leaning towards accepting Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza quickly, a source close to the process has told CBS News.
They will present the group’s response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Wednesday, the source said.
The mediators are believed to have provided Hamas representatives with a copy of the proposal, after it was unveiled in a press conference by Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the plan.
Qatar says it has received US assurances after Israel's Doha attacks
A spokesperson for the Qatari foreign ministry has said that the country is content with US security assurances it has received after Israeli strikes on Doha earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters following the US-Israeli announcement of a truce deal, the spokesperson also said that Turkey would join Tuesday’s team meeting of mediators in the Gaza peace process.
Moscow backs Trump's plan for peace
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that US president Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was implemented and would spur peace in the Middle East.
Moscow holds diplomatic relations with the political wing of Hamas and does not consider it a terrorist organisation.
Trump’s peace plan has caused a ‘real dilemma for Hamas’, says expert
Hamas are faced with a “real dilemma” following the US-Israeli peace plan ultimatum issued by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, an expert has said.
“It's a real dilemma for Hamas. And we assume that Hamas is a monolithic movement. It is not,” said professor Yossi Mekelberg, senior consulting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House.
“[There is a] difference between what happens right now inside Gaza and what happened in Qatar right now, not so sure they agree,” he said, referring to tensions between the military group and its political bureau based in Qatar.
Accepting the deal could mean the end of Hamas as we know it, professor Mekelberg said.
“The other risk for them is that by accepting the dismantling of their military capability, the decommissioning of weapons, it might be less relevant for the foreseeable future.
“So the end of all what they did, two years later, it means almost the end of Hamas as we know it.”
'We want to see a different Gaza', says Israeli foreign minister
We’ve just been hearing from Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking in a press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Đurić.
“Israel accepted President Trump’s plan for ending the war in Gaza,” he told reporters.
“It shouldn’t surprise anyone because we always wanted to end this war, we always said that we are committed to the goals that we set but that we prefer to achieve them with diplomatic means.
“We want to see hostages come home after two years. We also want to see a different Gaza, de-radicalised, de-militarised, and no longer posing a threat to Israel and its citizens,” he added.
Israel and Serbia enjoy strong relations and have ramped up their military cooperation in recent years.
News analysis | There is one crucial flaw in Trump’s peace plan for Gaza
Aplan is underway for “eternal peace in the Middle East” with officials “very, very close” to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, a beaming Donald Trump declared during a White House press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
The reason? His new “extremely fair” 20-point peace proposal.
A plan so great, he claimed, that European leaders have been on the phone heralding it as “the most incredible thing we’ve heard”.
“Some think it’s the biggest thing they’ve ever heard. They called just to find out: was it just a rumour or is it actually done?” he added.
Certainly the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt released a joint statement immediately afterwards “welcoming” Trump’s “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.
The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew writes:
There is one crucial flaw in Trump’s peace plan for Gaza
Unclear whether Unrwa ban will be lifted in Trump plan, says spokesperson
It is unclear whether the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency will be able to carry out its work as part of Trump’s peace plan in Gaza, a spokesperson has told The Independent.
“We don’t have any details on whether Unrwa will be allowed to bring in much-needed supplies that are currently stuck in Jordan and Egyptm” said Juliette Touma.
The agency was designated as a terrorist group by Israel due to alleged links between some of its workers with Hamas, prohibiting it from operating within the country.
“We need to be allowed to do out work, for this ban to be lifted, so we are able to bring in supplies, able to go in as international personnel to support our Palestinian staff in the work that they are doing.
“If this plan is implemented and the guns fall silent finally, Unrwa can play a key role in education for children,” she adds, explaining that it has experience and knowhow in managing the education for 300,000 Gazan children.
Watch: White House correspondent unpacks Trump's 20-point Gaza plan
Hamas 'has no choice' but to accept peace plan - Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has said Hamas “has no choice” but to accept Trump’s peace plan.
"I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan," Macron posted on X.
"These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution," he wrote.
"France stands ready to contribute. It will remain vigilant regarding the commitments of each party."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments