Davos: What to know about World Economic Forum meeting amid Trump threats

The Swiss Alpine town of Davos is once again the epicentre of global power, as nearly 3,000 high-level figures from business and government converge for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

This elite affair in the snows also draws countless activists, journalists, and observers, all descending on the latest edition of the influential gathering.

The WEF and Davos

The forum is a think tank and event organiser based in Geneva whose main event — the annual meeting — debuted in 1971 in Davos, a ski-resort town of about 10,000 people at a height of about 1,500 meters (nearly 5,000 feet) in the Alps of eastern Switzerland.

The first edition, hosted by forum founder Klaus Schwab, featured a gathering of business executives.

Since then, the meeting has swelled into a catch-all conference on issues as diverse as economic disparity, climate change, technology, and global cooperation — as well as competition and conflict.

open image in gallery Police officers stand behind a logo of the World Economy Forum in front of the Congress Center where the Annual Meeting Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland. ( AP )

More than 200 sessions will tackle a wide array of issues.

Who's going?

Organizers says a record of nearly 400 top political leaders, including more than 60 heads of state and government, and nearly 850 chairs and chief executives of many of the world's leading companies.

Headlining the lineup is U.S. President Donald Trump, who's set to deliver a speech on Wednesday, and several Cabinet ministers and top advisers including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Ahmad al-Sharaa of Syria, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo, Vice Premier He Lifeng of China, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine are among the who's-who of top attendees.

open image in gallery Activists wearing masks of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and U.S. Vice President JD Vance stand next to a person wearing a costume depicting U.S. President Donald Trump. ( REUTERS )

Organisers say 55 ministers for economy and finance, 33 ministers for foreign affairs, 34 ministers for trade, commerce and industry, and 11 central bank governors are also expected.

Tech titans scheduled to be on hand include Jensen Huang of Nvidia. Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and Arthur Mensch of France's Mistral AI.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are among scores of top officials from international institutions.

What's different this year?

The geopolitical context has become incredibly complex this year: Trump's pronouncements and policies on subjects as diverse as Venezuela, Greenland and Iran — not to mention his aggressive tariff policies — have upended the world order and raised questions about America's role in the world.

The advent of AI — its promise and perils — has also become a hot topic. Business executives will examine how to apply it to boost efficiency and profits; labor leaders and advocacy groups will warn of its threat to jobs and livelihoods, and policymakers will look to navigate the best way forward between regulation and right to innovate.

open image in gallery Flags decorate the Congress Center where the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Forum take place in Davos ( AP )

Davos conference organisers always trot out buzzwords for the meeting, and this year's is “A Spirit of Dialogue” — around five themes of cooperation, growth, investment in people, innovation and building prosperity.

Critics say Davos is too much talk and not enough action to rectify gaping inequality in the world and address troubles like climate change.