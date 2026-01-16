Canadian PM proposes ‘new strategic partnership’ with China

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is undertaking a four-day visit to China to foster deeper trade ties.

During his visit, Mr Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, proposing a “new strategic partnership” between the two nations.

Mr Carney suggested that this partnership could yield “historic gains” in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and finance.

Mr Xi expressed pleasure regarding the ongoing cooperation and said that stable China-Canada relations benefit global peace and prosperity.

This marks the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade, as Canada aims to diversify its international relations.