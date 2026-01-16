Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Canadian PM proposes ‘new strategic partnership’ with China

Video Player Placeholder
Mark Carney meets Xi Jinping in Beijing for historic China-Canada trade talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is undertaking a four-day visit to China to foster deeper trade ties.

During his visit, Mr Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, proposing a “new strategic partnership” between the two nations.

Mr Carney suggested that this partnership could yield “historic gains” in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and finance.

Mr Xi expressed pleasure regarding the ongoing cooperation and said that stable China-Canada relations benefit global peace and prosperity.

This marks the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade, as Canada aims to diversify its international relations.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in