Which country is Trump’s ‘America First’ policy actually making stronger?
- A global survey by The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) indicates that Donald Trump's "America First" policies have led to a perception of China's growing global influence over the US.
- The poll, which surveyed nearly 26,000 people across 21 nations in November, found that a majority in many countries, including 54% of Americans and 53% of EU citizens, believe China will be more influential in the next decade.
- Conversely, the survey revealed a decrease in the number of people who view China as an adversary, with many in countries like Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey, and Europe now considering it an ally or necessary partner.
- The perception of the United States as an ally has declined in numerous countries and blocs, including China, Ukraine, and the EU, with only India showing a majority (54%) who still consider the US an ally.
- Furthermore, the poll highlighted a drop in the belief across most sampled nations that Donald Trump's election was beneficial for Americans, their own countries, or for global peace