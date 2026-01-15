Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

French President Macron laughs off ‘unsightly’ eye condition during military address

‘Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,’ Macron said

Appearing with a puffy, red eye at the military base in Istres, southern France, Mr Macron reassured attendees that the issue was ‘completely harmless’
Appearing with a puffy, red eye at the military base in Istres, southern France, Mr Macron reassured attendees that the issue was ‘completely harmless’

French President Emmanuel Macron injected a moment of levity into his New Year's address to France’s armed forces, quipping about a noticeable eye condition.

Appearing with a puffy, red eye at the military base in Istres, southern France, Mr Macron reassured attendees that the issue was "completely harmless."

He began his speech by acknowledging his appearance, stating: "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless." Earlier in the day, he had been seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection.

‘Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,’ Macron said
‘Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,’ Macron said

Mr Macron then joked about the situation, adding: "Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination."

This was an apparent nod to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Despite the lighthearted interlude, Mr Macron’s address focused on critical challenges for the military in 2026.

These included France’s accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to send troops to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in