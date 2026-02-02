EU issues baby formula update after global recalls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union's food safety watchdog has recommended a significant reduction in the acceptable threshold for a toxin found in infant formula, a move expected to trigger further product withdrawals globally.

The cereulide toxin, known to induce nausea and vomiting, has been traced to ingredients from a Chinese factory supplying major manufacturers including Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis.

This contamination has already led to recalls in numerous countries, sparking considerable concern among parents.

The European Commission had tasked the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) with providing an urgent scientific threshold, or acute reference dose (ARfD), to guide governments and producers on when to remove affected products from sale.

In its assessment, EFSA proposed a stringent new limit of 0.014 micrograms per kilogram of body weight for infants.

The body highlighted that very young babies process substances differently and require enhanced protection, noting that vomiting was the primary short-term symptom considered when setting this new threshold.

Nestle has recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula milk ( PA Wire )

France, which had anticipated EFSA's advice over the weekend, has already indicated that a tighter threshold would likely result in additional precautionary recalls across the market.

EFSA also estimated how much formula infants are likely to drink in a 24-hour period, allowing scientists to calculate when the new limit would be exceeded.

Based on those consumption levels, EFSA said that cereulide concentrations above 0.054 micrograms per litre in infant formula and 0.1 micrograms per litre in follow-on formula could pose a safety concern.

French investigators are looking into whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled formula products, the health ministry said, adding that there was no such evidence at this point. Results were expected in the coming days.

In the UK, Food Standards Agency confirmed the presence of a food poisoning toxin in some Nestle baby formula products.

The food giant recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula earlier this month amid concerns they contained the cereulide toxin.

This oil plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.