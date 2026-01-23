Urgent recall of baby formula over harmful toxin that can cause food poisoning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Batches of infant and follow-on formula distributed across the UK and Europe are being recalled over concerns about the potential presence of a harmful toxin.

Danone has initiated the recall of specific products manufactured in Ireland, following advice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) regarding the potential for cereulide contamination.

While the implicated formulas were produced in Ireland, the FSAI confirmed that none were distributed within the country. However, they have been exported to numerous EU nations, the UK, and other international markets.

The FSAI has since informed the European Commission about the recall.

An ingredient, ARA oil, which was manufactured in China, was contaminated with cereulide and added as an ingredient in base powder used to make infant formula and follow-on formula.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning.

This recall is associated with a contaminated raw ingredient which was also implicated in the recent recall of some batches of infant formula and follow-on formula by Nestle in its SMA product line earlier this month.

The FSAI and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine who regulate the Danone manufacturing facilities in Ireland, continue to engage with Danone to ensure that all food safety measures are being taken to protect consumers.

Danone said it “never compromises on food safety”.

In a statement, the company said: “In light of the current situation in the industry, some local food safety authorities are evolving their guidance.

“This is a targeted recall, mainly in Europe, of only a very limited number of specific batches of infant formula products.

“This does not impact any Danone products in the Irish market and our infant formula products can be purchased and used as normal.”

It added: “As a responsible manufacturer, and to comply with the latest guidance, we have voluntarily recalled an isolated batch of Aptamil First Infant Milk in the UK. This affects batch number/expiry 31-10-2026, which was on shelf in the UK for approximately two weeks in July 2025.”