Baby formula recalled over toxic contamination concerns
- Danone has initiated a recall of specific infant and follow-on formula products distributed across the UK and Europe due to concerns over potential cereulide contamination.
- The recall was prompted by advice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) regarding products manufactured in Ireland, none of which were distributed within Ireland itself.
- The contamination originated from ARA oil, an ingredient manufactured in China, which was found to contain cereulide, a toxin known to cause food poisoning.
- This recall is associated with a contaminated raw ingredient that was also implicated in an earlier recall of Nestle's SMA infant formula products.
- Danone stated it never compromises on food safety, describing the action as a targeted recall of a limited number of batches, including an isolated batch of Aptamil First Infant Milk in the UK.