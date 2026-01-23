Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products subject to a precautionary recall earlier this month.

The French health ministry confirmed the ongoing examinations on Friday.

One of the babies, who died in Pessac, southwestern France, had been fed Guigoz powder milk, manufactured by Swiss group Nestle. The Bordeaux prosecutor's office stated that an investigation into the possible cause of this death is underway.

This development follows recalls by Nestlé and the privately owned French group Lactalis, who recalled batches of infant milk sold in France due to potential contamination with cereulide.

This toxin is known to cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. The specific infant formula consumed by the second baby has not yet been identified.

Despite the investigations, the ministry emphasised that there is currently no evidence linking the infant deaths directly to the recalled baby formula products. Nestle has acknowledged the ongoing inquiries.

open image in gallery Nestle and the privately owned French group Lactalis this month recalled batches of infant milk sold in France due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting ( PA Wire )

"As stated by the authorities, at this stage nothing indicates any link between these tragic events and the consumption of our products," it said in an email to Reuters.

Lactalis said it had not received any reports from the health authorities.

"Two reports of infant deaths have been brought to the attention of the health authorities, involving children who were reported to have consumed the infant formula affected by the recalls. To date, no causal link has been scientifically established," the health ministry said in a statement.

"Further analyses are underway and these cases are being investigated by the relevant public prosecutors," it added.

The launch of an inquiry is a standard procedure after the suspicious death of a baby.

The offices of the public prosecutor in Angers, western France, where the other death occurred did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

open image in gallery One of the babies, who died in the town Pessac in southwestern France, had been fed with Guigoz powder milk made by Swiss group Nestlé and an investigation was ongoing into the possible cause of the death, the Bordeaux prosecutor said ( Getty/iStock )

Lactalis, the world's largest dairy group, recalled baby milk products in 18 countries and Nestlé in dozens. Another French group, Danone, blocked a batch of infant formula specifically manufactured for the Singaporean market.

All three companies said the steps were precautionary.

The French farm ministry said on Wednesday the results of a first judicial inquiry were expected in the coming 10 days.

It said its investigations had identified an oil rich in arachidonic acid, or ARA, that was produced by a Chinese supplier as the source of the contamination.