The Nestle SMA baby products recalled in poisoning fears

Nestle has announced a widespread recall of several key infant nutrition products across Europe, including its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas. The move comes amid concerns over potential contamination with a toxin that could induce nausea and vomiting in infants.

The recall, which began on a smaller scale in December, affects products sold in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and Britain. The company, known for brands like KitKat and Nescafe, stated late on Monday that no illnesses or symptoms have been confirmed in connection with the recalled batches.

A quality issue was identified in an ingredient from a leading supplier, prompting Nestle to test all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in its potentially impacted infant nutrition products, a spokesperson confirmed. The potential risk was traced to one of its factories in the Netherlands.

The toxin in question, cereulide, is produced by certain strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium. Britain’s Food Standards Agency warned that the toxin "is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water or when making the infant milk."

It added that if consumed, it "can lead to rapid onset of symptoms," including nausea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps. Norway’s food safety agency, however, stated there was no acute health risk.

Austria's health ministry has described the recall as the largest in Nestle’s history, claiming it affects over 800 products from more than 10 factories. A Nestle spokesperson could not verify these figures.

Nestle has provided a full list of the products and their batch numbers affected by the recall

UK:

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

51450742F1

52319722BA

52819722AA

SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g

51240742F2

51890742F2

52879722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51170346AA

51170346AB

51340346AB

51580346AA

51590346AA

52760346AB

52760346AD

52780346AA

SMA First Infant Milk 400g

51350346AA

52750346AD

SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg

51340346BE

52740346BA

52750346BA

SMA LITLLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

51220346AD

51540346AC

52740346AD

SMA Comfort 800g

52620742F3

51240742F3

51439722BA

51479722BA

51769722BA

52049722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

52860295M

52870295M

53220295M

53230295M

52870295M

53030295M

53040295M

53070295M

53080295M

SMA First Infant Milk 70ml

53170742B1

SMA Lactose Free

400g 51150346AB

51500346AB

51719722BA

51759722BA

51829722BA

51979722BA

52109722BA

53299722BA

53459722BA

SMA Anti Reflux 800g

51570742F3

52099722BA

52099722BB

52739722BA

ALFAMINO 400g

51200017Y3

51210017Y1

51220017Y1

51250017Y1

51390017Y1

51420017Y2

51430017Y1

51460017Y1

51690017Y2

51690017Y3

51700017Y1

51710017Y1

51740017Y1

52760017Y5

52790017Y1

52860017Y1

53100017Y3

53110017Y1

53140017Y1

53140017Y2

53150017Y1

Northern Ireland:

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51590346AB

52750346AE

Ireland:

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

• 51450742F1

SMA Advanced Follow on Milk 800g

• 51240742F2• 51890742F2

SMA Comfort 800g

• 52620742F3

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

• 53070295M• 52860295M• 52870295M• 53220295M• 53230295M

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

• 51590346AB• 52750346AE

SMA GOLD PREM 2 800g

• 53090742F2

SMA LITTLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

• 51540346AD

SMA Alfamino 400g

• 51200017Y3

• 51210017Y1

• 51250017Y1

• 51460017Y1

• 51710017Y1

open image in gallery The FSA warned affected batches of baby formula may contain cereulide toxin ( PA Wire )

Nestle, which commands nearly a quarter of the global $92.2 billion infant nutrition market, has published batch numbers for affected products and is working to minimise any potential supply disruption. Infant formula falls under the company's Nutrition and Health Science division, which accounted for 16.6 per cent of its total sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2024.