The Nestle SMA baby products recalled in poisoning fears
Concerns have been raised about a potential toxin contamination that can cause illness in infants
Nestle has announced a widespread recall of several key infant nutrition products across Europe, including its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas. The move comes amid concerns over potential contamination with a toxin that could induce nausea and vomiting in infants.
The recall, which began on a smaller scale in December, affects products sold in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and Britain. The company, known for brands like KitKat and Nescafe, stated late on Monday that no illnesses or symptoms have been confirmed in connection with the recalled batches.
A quality issue was identified in an ingredient from a leading supplier, prompting Nestle to test all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in its potentially impacted infant nutrition products, a spokesperson confirmed. The potential risk was traced to one of its factories in the Netherlands.
The toxin in question, cereulide, is produced by certain strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium. Britain’s Food Standards Agency warned that the toxin "is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water or when making the infant milk."
It added that if consumed, it "can lead to rapid onset of symptoms," including nausea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps. Norway’s food safety agency, however, stated there was no acute health risk.
Austria's health ministry has described the recall as the largest in Nestle’s history, claiming it affects over 800 products from more than 10 factories. A Nestle spokesperson could not verify these figures.
Nestle has provided a full list of the products and their batch numbers affected by the recall
Nestle, which commands nearly a quarter of the global $92.2 billion infant nutrition market, has published batch numbers for affected products and is working to minimise any potential supply disruption. Infant formula falls under the company's Nutrition and Health Science division, which accounted for 16.6 per cent of its total sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2024.
