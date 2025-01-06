WWE announces ‘multi-year’ partnership with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WWE has announced a “multi-year” partnership with Hulk Hogan’s beer brand as it prepares to move its flagship program to Netflix.

Despite himself abstaining from alcohol and a crowded brewing market, the 71-year-old Hall of Famer entered the ring in the summer after co-founding Real American Beer.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has now signed a deal with WWE for the brand to feature on its signature show Monday Night Raw– which is set to debut its first live episode on the streaming giant Netflix on Monday evening.

“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” Hogan said in a statement released by the WWE on Monday morning.

“I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

open image in gallery Real American Beer has partnered with the WWE, the wrestling promotion announced on Janauary 6, 2025 ( Real American Beer )

WWE will take a minority stake in Real American Beer, according to the statement. The brand’s logo is set to feature on ring mat corners during every episode of Raw, along with other key assets, it added.

“We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, executive vice president for WWE’s parent company TKO.

Despite WWE hailing the 4.2 percent, American-style light larger as one of the fastest-growing light beer brands, Real American Beer is currently only available in 20 of the 50 states.

Hogan, who appears to have no prior experience in the alcohol industry, co-founded the company in June before embarking on a celebratory tour of Minnesota, Missouri and Colorado in the same month.

open image in gallery Hogan, picured at President-elect Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in October, said he’s ‘thrilled’ with the partnership ( Getty Images )

According to real American Beer’s website, it’s made from “100 percent North American ingredients” and the brand’s messaging is simple: to “bring people together, one beer at a time”.

Its logo shows a grimacing Hogan, a fervent Donald Trump supporter, showing off his rippling physique, sporting skin-tight red trousers, yellow wrestling boots and a star-spangled bandana – all while holding the American flag.

Unlike his rival Andre the Giant who, as legend has it, chugged 156 beers in a single sitting, Hogan is now sober.

Last year, Hogan revealed that he quit drinking following a New Year’s Eve party in 2022.

“I’m no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don’t have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I’m done, I’m done,” he told Theo Von on his podcast This Past Weekend in 2023.

Hogan’s latest venture follows in the footsteps of WWE goliaths Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Austin partnered with El Segundo Brewing for his Broken Skull Beer, while Johnson founded tequila brand, Teremana.