New on Netflix this month, including perfect January binge watch

As 2025 arrives, Netflix is kicking off its new year with a busy schedule of film and TV releases.

While more than 200 titles are being removed in January, there will be even more arrivals, including Western miniseries American Primeval, from Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg, a documentary about late chat show host Jerry Springer and, in the US, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired in the UK over Christmas.

There will also be follow-up seasons for Mo, The Recruit and The Night Agent, which became a massive sleeper hit for the streaming service upon its original release in March 2023.

Season two of the government conspiracy thriller sees Gabriel Basso return as FBI agent Peter Sutherland – and new episodes will be the perfect binge watch going into the new year.

To celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday in January, Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the singer, starring Austin Butler, will also be added as will Hereditary, which is considered not only the most frightening horror film in years, but the greatest, also.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January 2025 below.

NB: we compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

The Love Scam – UK/US

Number 24 – UK/US

3 January

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! – UK/US

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – US

open image in gallery ‘Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ ( Aardman )

10 January

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – UK/US

17 January

Back in Action – UK/US

24 January

The Sand Castle – UK/US

31 January

Lucca’s World – UK/US

open image in gallery Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in ‘Back in Action’ ( Netflix )

TV

2 January

Cunk on Life – US

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law season two – UK/US

3 January

Bandidos season two – UK/US

Love is Blind: Germany season one – UK/US

Selling the City season one – UK/US

4 January

When the Stars Gossip season one (new episodes weekly) – UK/US

7 January

The Breakthrough season one – UK/US

8 January

Dubai Bling season three – UK/US

Fake Profile season two – UK/US

Hound’s Hill season one – UK/US

I AM A KILLER season six – UK/US

Subteran season one – UK/US

9 January

American Primeval season one – UK/US

Asura season one – UK/US

The Upshaws part six – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘American Primeval’ ( Netflix )

10 January

Alpha Males season three – UK/US

Black Warrant season one – UK/US

14 January

Single’s Inferno season four – UK/US

15 January

Krapopolis season one – UK/US

Public Disorder season one – UK/US

16 January

XO, Kitty season two – UK/US

17 January

Young, Famous & African season three – UK/US

22 January

WAGs to Riches season one – UK/US

23 January

The Night Agent season two – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘The Night Agent’ is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ( Netflix )

30 January

Mo season two – UK/US

The Recruit season two – UK/US

31 January

The Snow Girl season two – UK/US

Documentary

1 January

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever – UK/US

7 January

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action – UK/US

9 January

I Am Ilary – UK/US

29 January

Six Nations: Full Contact season two – UK/US

open image in gallery A Jerry Springr documentary is coming to Netflix in January ( Getty )

Comedy

7 January

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy – UK/US

14 January

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart – UK/US

28 January

Liza Treyger: Night Owl – UK/US

Anime

6 January

My Happy Marriage season two – UK/US

11 January

Baban Baban Ban Vampire season one – UK/US

SAKAMOTO DAYS season one – UK/US

16 January

Castlevania Nocturne season two – UK/US

30 January

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season two – UK/US

open image in gallery The ‘Castlevania’ spinoff is returning for season two ( Netflix )

Live Sport

7 January

RAW (1am GMT) – UK/US

8 January

NXT (1am GMT) – UK/US

11 January

SMACKDOWN (1am GMT) – UK/US

Games

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind (Winter Kiss) – UK/US

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 January

Apollo 13 – US

Blended – US

Bruce Almighty – US

Colombiana – US

Dallas Buyers Club – US

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US

Erin Brockovich – US

The Flintstones – US

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hotel Transylvania 2 – US

I Know What You Did Last Summer – US

Inception – US

Interstellar – US

In The Heart of the Sea – US

Little Fockers – US

A Little White Lie – US

Love Actually – US

Meet the Fockers – US

Meet the Parents – US

Melancholia – US

The Net – US

Notting Hill – US

Out of Africa – US

Rush Hour – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Schindler’s List – US

Scooby-Doo – US

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – US

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – US

13 Going on 30 – US

3 Ninjas: Kick Back – US

2 January

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – US

Kaka Boss – US

3 January

Elvis – UK

4 January

80 for Brady – US

9 January

Lion – US

15 January

Hereditary – US

16 January

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – US

19 January

The Pope’s Exorcist – UK

21 January

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry – US

You Gotta Believe – US

26 January

You Hurt My Feelings – US

TV

1 January

The Bernie Mac Show season one to five – US

The Black Swindler season one – US

Departure – UK

Kisarazu Cat’s Eye season one – US

Seven Figures season one – US

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one – US

7 January

Younger season one to seven – US

12 January

Chef & My Fridge season one – UK/US

13 January

The Walking Dead: Dead City season one – US

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season one – US

23 January

NCIS season one to five – US

Documentary

2 January

RRR Behind & Beyond – US

17 January

The Roshans – US

Anime

1 January

Cells at Work! – UK

Naruto season two – UK

Spy x Family season two – UK

Dr Stone – US

9 January

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga series – UK

Sport

WWE Legends Profiles – US

WWE RAW Classics – US

WWE RAW Top 10 – US

WWE Road to Wrestlemania – US

WWE Superstar Profiles – US