Virginia Giuffre released from hospital after six days following mysterious crash

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has reportedly been released from hospital after six days following a mysterious crash and claims she had only days left to live.

The 41-year-old, who lives in Australia, made new headlines around the world last week when she told followers on social media she had only four days to live following a crash with a bus in the western part of the country.

Police initially said there were no reported injuries after the crash, but a representative for Giuffre told The Independent that when police were called, no officers were available to attend, and they suggested anyone with injuries should make their way to the hospital.

Giuffre spent six days at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital before being discharged on Monday, the West Australian reports. The newspaper said she was taken off the hospital campus out of view of the local media pack outside.

Her discharge comes ahead of an expected court appearance after she was charged with breaching a family violence restraining order in February.

The case was first heard at Joondalup Magistrates’ Court in Northern Perth last month. Giuffre is due back in court on April 9.

open image in gallery Giuffre is also facing court after being charged with breaching a family violence restraining order ( EPA )

Last week, Giuffre posted a photo to Instagram showing bruising to her face while telling her followers she had kidney failure due to the crash.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

She continued: “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S*** in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s*** at the end of the day.”

Her representative later said the Instagram post was a mistake, intended instead for her more private Facebook page.

open image in gallery Giuffre, pictured with Prince Andrew and hislaine Maxwell ( PA )

Giuffre has lived in Australia with her husband, Robert, for about 20 years after the pair met in Thailand in 2002. However, it’s believed they have recently become estranged.

Three years ago, Giuffre won a settlement from Prince Andrew, reportedly worth about $16 million, after she brought a civil lawsuit against him.

Giuffre sued the Prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her after she was trafficked by convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.

In a joint statement with Giuffre released at the time, the Duke of York said he regretted his association with Epstein and commended “the bravery of Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”