Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rep for Virginia Giuffre said she remains in serious condition at the hospital even as reports link the car crash the Epstein victim says left her with days to live to a seemingly ‘minor’ collision.

Guiffre, the 41-year-old who has been living in Australia, posted a cryptic Instagram message this week saying she had “four days to live” due to kidney failure and shared a photo of herself covered in bruises. However, reports suggested that the crash that happened in West Australia involved little damage and no injuries.

Now, Giuffre’s rep is providing insight into the wreck and the status of the woman who also accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

“The police were called but said there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital,” she said. The bus driver had a vehicle “full of distraught children” and left the scene, promising to file a police report later, which he did, Dini von Mueffling, her representative, told The Independent Tuesday.

“Banged up and bruised,” Virginia went home but later was admitted to the hospital as her “condition worsened,” von Mueffling said.

The spokeswoman added that 41-year-old remains in serious condition at an Australian hospital.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre, a 41-year-old who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, contiues to fight for her life in the hospital. Reports linked her to a ‘minor crash’ after she detailed her injuries ( Virginia Giuffre/Instagram )

On Sunday, Giuffre publicly stated that: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. She continued: “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

Concerning the Instagram post, von Mueffling said that Giuffre “thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.”

The clarification comes after The Daily Mail and The Guardian included details provided by police in Western Australia about a “minor crash” that occurred between a bus and a car in Neergabby — north of Perth — on March 24, in which no injuries were reported and the car sustained $2,000 worth of damage.

Authorities confirmed to The Guardian that the car driver was a 41-year-old woman, but the driver was not identified by name. Giuffre had been living in Ocean Reef, north of Perth, since 2020, the outlet noted, adding that she showed up at a Perth hospital’s emergency department on April 1. An Instagram post shows Giuffre was in Perth as recently as March 2.

The Independent has reached out to Western Australia authorities.

open image in gallery Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct, but he has vehemently denied the claims against him ( PA )

Giuffre previously accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her and has claimed the pair had introduced her to Prince Andrew in 2001.

She and Epstein settled in 2009 for $500,000, which included an agreement that Giuffre not sue anyone connected to Epstein that could be described as a “potential defendant.”

Giuffre alleged in a 2021 civil suit that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew on at least three occasions — in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands — when she was 17 years old and he was 41. She told the court that she had been paid $15,000 for having sex with the Duke of York on one of these occasions. He has vehemently denied these claims.

Prince Andrew’s legal team argued that Giuffre’s sexual assault case against him should be dismissed, citing the 2009 document, but the judge rejected his request. The pair settled in February 2022 for an undisclosed amount and his military and royal titles were stripped.

In a joint statement confirming the settlement, the duke said he regretted his association with late pedophile Epstein whom he acknowledged “trafficked countless young girls over many years.”

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the statement continued.“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.”