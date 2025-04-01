Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, claims she has four days to live after a brutal car crash.

Giuffre, who was most recently living in Australia, posted a photo of her bruised face lying on a hospital bed on Instagram, explaining that doctors told her she had “four days to live” due to kidney failure following the wreck.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” the 42-year-old wrote in a post on Sunday.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she continued.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S*** in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s*** at the end of the day, “ she wrote.

Dini von Mueffling, Giuffre’s representative, told The Independent: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

In 2021, Giuffre alleged in a civil suit that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Queen Elizabeth’s second son on at least three occasions — in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands — when she was 17 years old and he was 41. On one of these occasions, she told the court that she had been paid $15,000 for having sex with the Duke of York.

He has vehemently denied these claims.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, says she has four days to live ( Virginia Giuffre/Instagram )

During each of these incidents, she was “compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” her suit says.

Her complaint included a photo of the duke with his arm around Giuffre as Maxwell, Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, smiles at the camera in the background.

Despite the fact that the photo had already surfaced years earlier, in 2019, he told the BBC: “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady.”

Giuffre previously accused Epstein and Maxwell of grooming her and has claimed the pair had introduced her to Prince Andrew in 2001. Giuffre, who was born in California, had moved to Florida to rebuild her life. She had a rough childhood; she was sexually abused by a family friend at age 7 and wound up in and out of foster care homes later in childhood, she told the BBC. By age 14, she was living on the streets, where she found “hunger and pain and [more] abuse”.

By 16, she found a job at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach as a locker room attendant when Maxwell recruited her to become a massage therapist, according to court documents.

Giuffre and Epstein settled in 2009 for $500,000, which included an agreement that Giuffre not take legal action against anyone connected to Epstein that could be described as a “potential defendant.” Lawyers for the Duke of York argued that Giuffre’s sexual assault case against him should be dismissed, citing this document, but the judge rejected that request.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre pictured with Andrew along with Ghislaine Maxwell (right) ( PA )

The pair settled in February 2022 for an undisclosed amount. A month earlier, Buckingham Palace stripped the duke of his military roles and HRH title.

In a joint statement confirming the settlement, the duke said he regretted his association with late pedophile Epstein whom he acknowledged “trafficked countless young girls over many years.”

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The statement continued: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.”

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy, but died by suicide in his jail cell in July 2019 before facing trial. Maxwell was convicted for her role in the scheme and sentenced to 20 years behind bars in 2022.

In response to her post, Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts commented: “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”