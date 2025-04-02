Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre facing court in wake of car crash
She is accused of breaching a family violence restraining order
A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York is facing court in Australia, as she remains in hospital after a car crash.
Virginia Giuffre has been charged with breaching a family violence restraining order.
The alleged incident took place in Ocean Reef, near Perth, on February 2, Western Australia Courts said.
The case was first heard in Joondalup Magistrates’ Court in northern Perth on March 14.
WA Courts said Giuffre, who lives in Australia, did not enter a plea and the case is due back in court on April 9.
Giuffre was injured in a crash between a bus and car in March.
She sparked concern earlier this week when she claimed in an Instagram post that she had “four days to live,” alongside a photograph of her in hospital with extensive bruises to her face.
A spokesperson for Giuffre said the Instagram post was a mistake.
“Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude,” the spokesperson said.
“Today she remains in (a) serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.”
It said: “Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.
“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.”
Giuffre is reported to have separated from her husband.
In her caption to the Instagram post, she said she was “ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.”
Western Australia Police said they received one report of a “minor crash” between a school bus and a car in Neergabby, about 12 miles north of Perth, on March 24.
The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day, while there were no reported injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
The duke paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre.
She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The duke said he had never met her and denied all the allegations.