Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre facing court in wake of car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York is facing court in Australia, as she remains in hospital after a car crash.

Virginia Giuffre has been charged with breaching a family violence restraining order.

The alleged incident took place in Ocean Reef, near Perth, on February 2, Western Australia Courts said.

The case was first heard in Joondalup Magistrates’ Court in northern Perth on March 14.

WA Courts said Giuffre, who lives in Australia, did not enter a plea and the case is due back in court on April 9.

Giuffre was injured in a crash between a bus and car in March.

She sparked concern earlier this week when she claimed in an Instagram post that she had “four days to live,” alongside a photograph of her in hospital with extensive bruises to her face.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre claimed in an Instagram post that she had been given just days to live and was in renal failure ( Virginia Giuffre/Instagram )

A spokesperson for Giuffre said the Instagram post was a mistake.

“Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude,” the spokesperson said.

“Today she remains in (a) serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.”

It said: “Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.”

Giuffre is reported to have separated from her husband.

open image in gallery The Duke of York, left, is pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell ( PA )

In her caption to the Instagram post, she said she was “ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.”

Western Australia Police said they received one report of a “minor crash” between a school bus and a car in Neergabby, about 12 miles north of Perth, on March 24.

The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day, while there were no reported injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The duke paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre.

She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke said he had never met her and denied all the allegations.