Tucker Carlson claims that Trump offered to stand guard outside his house in unscripted speech to ‘leader’

Eric Garcia
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Friday 19 July 2024 02:07
(AP)

Former Fox News host and conservative provocateur Tucker Carlson said that former president Donald Trump offered to stand guard at his home after demostrators came to his home in Washington after 2018.

Carlson received the biggest applause at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention ahead of Trump’s speech.

Fox News and Carlson parted ways last year, but he remains a massively popular and influential figure.

Carlson recalled how in 2018, Antifa protesters came to his house when his wife was home.

“The Democratic Party’s militia,” he said. “I was at work, it was obvious when I was at work because it was public. My wife was alone, they tried to come through the front door and they terrorized her.”

Carlson said that the next day, Trump called his wife Susan.

