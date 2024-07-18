Biden could drop out ‘this weekend’ report says as top Democrats pile on pressure to exit 2024 race: Live
President grapples with coronavirus diagnosis and waning support from his own party while Donald Trump goes from strength to strength after assassination attempt
President Joe Biden is facing even more pressure to quit the 2024 presidential race, with two key Democratic allies Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer reportedly privately telling him his time is up as he grapples with a Covid diagnosis and a resurgent Donald Trump going from strength to strength since surviving an assassination attempt.
The former House speaker and Senate majority leader have reportedly each held separate talks with the president in recent days, warning that he cannot beat Trump and risks dragging down the entire party in November.
While publicly Biden has vowed he will stay on the ticket, a source told CNN his defiance is softening and he is now “more receptive to calls of concern” about his prospects. Reporting by Axios goes as far as suggesting he could drop out as soon as this weekend.
On Wednesday, Biden was forced to pull out of a campaign stop in Las Vegas after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The White House insists he is only experiencing “mild symptoms” but Biden was seen gingerly walking up the steps of Air Force One in Nevada.
The diagnosis came just hours after the president said he would bow out only “if doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem”.
Could Biden drop out of presidential race as soon as this weekend?
In a bombshell report by Axios, several top Democrats have privately told the outlet that “the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend”.
Joe Biden is currently at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while on the campaign trail in Nevada.
Democrats tell Axios that while he is publicly dug in and maintains he will remain at the top of the ticket, privately he’s resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and an inability to change the public perception of his age and mental acuity.
Biden is being told by party leaders, friends, and donors, that if he stays in the race, Donald Trump could win a landslide, destroy his legacy, and any chance of the party winning congressional majorities.
An AP poll shows nearly two-thirds of Democrats want the president to withdraw from the race.
Campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo responded to the Axios report on X, writing: “Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus.”
Rally shooter’s phones held information about both Trump and Biden as well as rallies and DNC
The phones of the gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump held information about both the former president and his successor, President Joe Biden, FBI officials said in calls with members of Congress.
The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used his phones to look for images of both Trump and Biden, as well as other public figures, according to The New York Times.
A person on conference calls with lawmakers told the paper the shooter also searched for the dates of Trump’s public events as well as for the Democratic National Convention.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Rally shooter’s phones held information about both Trump and Biden
Gunman searched for dates of Trump’s public events as well as for the Democratic National Convention, officials say
Reports say Pelosi and Schumer separately told Biden he can’t win and should step aside
Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have apparently told President Joe Biden behind closed doors that he cannot win the 2024 presidential election and should step aside – a sign that internal support for Biden may be hitting a wall.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Biden face-to-face on Saturday and apparently made the case that it would be best if the president dropped out of the 2024 race, according to ABC News.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Pelosi and Schumer separately tell Biden he can’t win and should step aside: reports
More Democratic lawmakers are expressing concern about the president remaining in the 2024 race
COMMENT: If Joe Biden won’t pass the torch now, then when?
Sean O’Grady says the patriotic and statesmanlike path is clear – make the right call, Mr President…
If Joe Biden won’t pass the torch now, then when?
An 81-year-old president who once promised to be a ‘bridge’ to a new generation of Democrats, but who finds himself trailing a wildly authoritarian opponent, ought to have bowed out gracefully by now. As a new bout of Covid leaves him unable to campaign, Sean O’Grady says the patriotic and statesmanlike path is clear – make the right call, Mr President…
Moment angry Republican lawmakers confront Secret Service boss
Republican senators got into a heated confrontation with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday as they demanded answers about the agency’s response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
In a video posted to X by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, a posse of GOP lawmakers are seen rounding on Cheatle and pursuing her through the Fiserv Forum while voicing their outrage over the shooting.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Angry Republican lawmakers confront Secret Service boss at RNC over Trump shooting
Republican senators rounded on Kimberly Cheatle at the RNC in Milwaukee
First major poll since assassination attempt shows Trump leading Biden in seven swing states and nationally
More disastrous polling for the Democrats, both in key swing states and nationally, was published today by Emerson College.
In the first major poll since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, nationally, a survey of 2,000 registered voters on July 15-16 put the former president at 46 per cent and Joe Biden at 42 per cent, with 12 per cent undecided, representing a two per cent drop in support for the president since earlier in the month.
In seven key swing states, the survey consisting of 1,000 registered voters in each state conducted on the same dates, showed more bad news for the Biden team when third-party candidates are added in.
- Arizona: Trump 46%, Biden 36%, other candidates 8.2%
- Georgia: Trump 44%, Biden 39%, other candidates 9.3%
- Michigan: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 8.3%
- Nevada: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 9.2%
- North Carolina: Trump 47%, Biden 38%, other candidates 8.7%
- Pennsylvania: Trump 46%, Biden 40%, other candidates 6.3%
- Wisconsin: Trump 46%, Biden 43%, other candidates 6.5%
However, a “qualified Democratic candidate younger than Biden” leads former President Trump in all seven swing states by a margin of 7.4 percentage points – 53.7 per cent to 46.3 per cent.
Nationally, with third-party candidates, the poll results were Trump 44 per cent, Biden 38 per cent, and other candidates 8.4 per cent.
Since March, Trump has gained a point in five of the states, while gaining two points in Arizona and losing a point in Michigan.
For Biden over the same period, he has lost four points in North Carolina, two points in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and one point in Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said: “Recent polling shows Biden losing support more significantly than Trump gaining it since the attempted assassination. This raises questions about whether Biden’s decline is still influenced by the debate or if Trump has reached his support ceiling.”
When asked if President Biden should withdraw from the race, 52 per cent nationally think he should and 48 per cent think he should not. Regarding whether former President Trump should withdraw, 56 per cent think he should not, and 44 per cent think he should.
Across the seven swing states, clear majorities believe Biden should withdraw, compared to those who think Trump should:
- Arizona: Biden 52%, Trump 45%
- Georgia: Biden 51%, Trump 45%
- Michigan: Biden 55% , Trump 45%
- Nevada: Biden 51%, Trump 47%
- North Carolina: Biden 57%, Trump 41%
- Pennsylvania: Biden 51%, Trump 44%
- Wisconsin: Biden 53%, Trump 45%
The poll was sponsored by Democrats for the Next Generation.
George Conway launches ‘Anti-Psychopath PAC’ focused on Trump’s mental health
For weeks, reports have abounded about President Joe Biden’s cognitive condition in the wake of his terrible performance at last month’s CNN presidential debate, with some Democrats going so far as to call for him to quit the presidential race.
But not nearly as much ink has been spilt on the mental condition of Donald Trump.
With the former president less than 24 hours away from accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for the third consecutive election, conservative attorney George Conway is determined to give him a diagnosis.
Andrew Feinberg has this one.
George Conway launches ‘Anti-Psychopath PAC’ focused on Trump’s mental health
The former litigator and ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into the PAC, which is immediately displaying billboards at the RNC and in Milwaukee
As Biden proposes overhaul of Supreme Court, how did we get here?
For years, a storm has been brewing at the US Supreme Court.
Unpopular rulings led by the court’s conservative majority, overturning decades-old legal precedents and allegations of ethical misconduct has seen approval ratings for the court plummet among Americans.
As the court has ruled to remove federal protections for abortion, effectively overturned affirmative action and more, increasing numbers of people have demand greater transparency from the nine justices.
In an effort to rein in the court, lawmakers have suggested legislation and even threatened impeachment to hold the justices accountable.
Now, President Biden is set to propose a major overhaul including term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics on the institution.
Here’s Ariana Baio on how we got here.
As Biden proposes overhaul of Supreme Court, how did we get here?
President Joe Biden is weighing major changes to the highest court in the land, according to reports
Trump shooter’s chilling final social media message revealed: ‘July 13 will be my premiere’
Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump’s would-be assassin, posted a chilling final message on social media where he warned about his dark plans for the day that he carried out his deadly attack, it has been revealed.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Trump shooter’s chilling final social media post: ‘July 13 will be my premiere’
‘July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,’ Thomas Matthew Crooks wrote on the online gamer platform Steam before the attack
Hundreds attend vigil for man killed at Trump rally
Here’s how Corey Comperatore is being remembered by his community in Pennsylvania.
Hundreds attend vigil for man killed at Trump rally in Pennsylvania before visitation Thursday
Hundreds of people who gathered to remember the former fire chief fatally shot at a rally for former President Donald Trump have been urged to find “unity” as the area in rural Pennsylvania seeks to recover
