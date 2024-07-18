Support truly

Former president Donald Trump’s granddaughterKai made her political debut on the third night of the Republican National Convention, marking the next phase of the first family of the Republican Party.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr introduced his daughter to the crowd at the Fiserv center as she spoke about her grandfather.

“Before I begin my remarks, I’m going to do something a little uncharacteristic: a Trump is going to give up the microphone,” he said. But Don Jr said that his daughter told him that she wanted to speak at the convention after a gunman shot her grandfather during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“My name is Kai Madison Trump,” she said. “I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump. I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.”

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention ( REUTERS )

The eldest granddaughter of the former president talked about Trump giving his grandchildren treats and bragging about her achievements during school.

“He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game,” he said. “But then I have to remind that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later.”

Kai Trump talked about how when her grandfather plays against her, he tries to get inside her head.

“And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me,” he said. “I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too.”

In the same token, Kai Trump talked about how her grandfather checked in on her.

“He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can,” she said.

The youngest Trump also talked about her reaction when her grandfather was nearly killed.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she said. “He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day To make America great again.”

The Trump family featured heavily throughout the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Lara Trump, the wife of the president’s second son Eric Trump, delivered a speech on Tuesday evening and she serves as the co-chair of the Republican National Convention.

“Kai 2040,” one attendee said at the end of the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president who has won the Republican nomination three times in a row.