White House plans to review all Smithsonian exhibits to make sure they meet Trump’s agenda for America’s 250th birthday
Trump accused the Smithsonian of falling under the sway of ‘a divisive, race-centered ideology’ in his March executive order
The White House is reportedly planning a sweeping review of the Smithsonian Institution, home to many of the nation’s premier historian and cultural museums, to ensure everything from exhibits to operations are in line with the president’s interpretation of history ahead of upcoming celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.
In a letter dated Tuesday, August 12, senior White House officials wrote to the head of the institution and said the review ahead of the anniversary next year would ensure eight of the Smithsonian’s core museums have materials that promote “unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.”
“This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the president’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” the letter, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, states.
Beyond reviewing exhibition content, the reported review seeks influence over internal processes, grants, org charts, responses to surveys, and other operations, according to the letter.
“This is about preserving trust in one of our most cherished institutions,” White House official Lindsey Halligan, one of the signatories of the letter, said in a statement to the WSJ. “The Smithsonian museums and exhibits should be accurate, patriotic, and enlightening—ensuring they remain places of learning, wonder, and national pride for generations to come.”
The Independent has contacted the Smithsonian for comment.
The Smithsonian has long been a target of Trump’s administration.
In a March executive order focused on “restoring truth and sanity to American history,” the president accused the institution — home to the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, among others — of having “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.”
The Smithsonian reportedly began a separate review of its content to eliminate political bias and align with the order this summer.
The president has long taken an interest in history and public pomp and circumstance, as well as influencing key U.S. cultural institutions.
In June, he presided over a parade coinciding with his birthday, officially marking the Army’s 250th anniversary that featured the uncommon sight of military hardware rolling through the capital.
The president also effectively installed himself as head of the Kennedy Center, and his One Big, Beautiful Bill will fund a “National Garden of American Heroes” sculpture garden.
The administration’s anti-diversity efforts have seen historical information about notable African-American figures in U.S. history including baseball player Jackie Robinson deleted from government sites.
The White House crackdown on Ivy League schools has also seen the administration call for a “viewpoint diversity” audit at Harvard.
The administration has additionally restored the names of military bases originally named for Confederate leaders.
During his first term, the president created a historical commission that produced the 1776 Report, seen as a response to the high-profile New York Times 1619 Project, which centered slavery and racism in U.S.
The president’s version, released in 2021 following a year of racial justice protests, was widely panned by historians, with an American Historical Association letter claiming it “relies on falsehoods, inaccuracies, omissions, and misleading statements” and calls for “a form of government indoctrination of American students, and in the process elevate ignorance about the past to a civic virtue.”
