Smithsonian to review content at all 21 museums to see which is in violation of Trump’s orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All content within the Smithsonian's 21 museums and zoo is currently under review, with the institution looking to eradicate political influence and bias following an executive order by President Donald Trump, according to a report.

The Smithsonian’s Board of Regents is heeding Trump’s executive order, which calls for the removal of “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” from the network of museums, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The world’s largest museum, education and research complex’s decision to review its content was made during a closed-door meeting Monday, according to documents reviewed by the Journal.

“The board directed the secretary to assess content in museums and make needed changes to ensure unbiased content, including personnel changes,” a Smithsonian spokesperson said. “The board requested that the secretary report back on progress and suggested next steps.”

While Trump got his way with the review, he was unable to oust National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet, whom he tried to fire via a Truth Social Post on May 30 for her support of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives – even though it’s not within his power to do so.

The Smithsonian’s Board of Regents agreed to a review of the content in all of its 21 museums and its zoo following an executive order from President Donald Trump. ( Getty Images )

In a statement Monday, the Smithsonian said that it retained power over personnel decisions. A person familiar with the meeting told the Journal no decisions had been made yet about Sajet’s employment.

Monday’s board meeting was the first since Trump issued the executive order in March, and was the first with new members, Vice President J.D. Vance and Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Giménez. Vance and Giménez pushed for the Smithsonian to make the review within three months, but the motion that was adopted did not have a timeline. Still, Giménez told the Journal he thinks it will be completed quickly.

Trump’s anti-DEI order is unprecedented, considering the Smithsonian has largely operated independently for over 175 years. The order instructs the Smithsonian to focus on promoting “American greatness,” and comes as Trump alleges objective facts within the museums have been replaced with a distorted, ideologically driven narrative.

“Museums in our Nation's capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” Trump’s March executive order said.