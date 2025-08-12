Zelensky warns he will not give up land as Trump to meet Putin in Alaska

Vladimir Putin is working on military preparations for new offensive operations in the Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelensky warned ahead of the US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday.

Citing reports from Ukraine’s intelligence and military command, Zelensky said: “So far, there is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation. On the contrary, they are redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations”.

The Russian president is “definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or an end to the war,” he said.

His warning comes three days before Putin is set to meet the US president Donald Trump in Alaska for talks on whether it is possible to halt the war in Ukraine.

Trump has claimed he expects to know within moments of starting his meeting with Putin.

"At the end of that meeting, probably the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," Trump said at a White House press conference last night, announcing his “feel-out meeting” with the Russian president.

He also hinted at a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky after the Alaska summit.