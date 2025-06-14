Trump considering adding another 36 countries to his no travel list including African and Caribbean nations: report
State Department memo asks diplomats representing 36 different countries to meet new requirements or potentially face travel restrictions
The Trump administration is considering implementing travel restrictions to 36 more countries, including some major U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, according to an internal memo seen by the Washington Post.
The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to U.S. diplomats on Saturday, says the governments of the listed nations have 60 days to meet new requirements established by the State Department.
The State Department alleged that the countries mentioned have not met various benchmarks, such as “no competent or cooperative central government authority” to provide reliable identity documents or a large number of citizens who have violated the terms of their visas.
The list of countries, which could face visa restrictions, travel bans, or other restrictions, includes 25 African countries: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivorie, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Several Caribbean nations are on the list as well: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.
Four countries in Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, and Syria; and three countries in Oceania: Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu
Those countries have until Wednesday at 8 a.m. to provide the State Department with an initial plan of action to meet the new requirements.
The Independent has asked the White House and State Department for comment
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
